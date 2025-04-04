Former Wizards Guard Has Gone from Hero to Zero
"You either die a hero, or you live long enough to watch yourself become the villain," according to Harvey Dent in the film The Dark Knight. Former Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook may be feeling a bit like Harvey Dent nowadays, and he has every right to.
Westbrook started his career in Oklahoma City playing alongside some of the NBA greats, such as Kevin Durant and James Harden and has had a remarkable career thus far. In Oklahoma City, Westbrook began a career that transitioned into some of the best basketball we have seen as he won the 2017 MVP Award when he averaged a triple-double. He also proved to be reliable as he only missed two games that season. Since then, he has earned a lot of respect and praise.
However, over the years, his shooting percentage has regressed. He hasn't been efficient from the field or the free-throw line. He has had some sloppy turnovers as well. He even played poorly with the Wizards. However, his play elevated the play of Bradley Beal as well as the entire team, as he led the Wizards to the playoffs that season.
As his play has regressed, Fox Sports' Nick Wright said of Westbrook, "He has not been able to contribute to winning basketball in nearly a decade." Indeed, those are some fairly harsh words towards the future NBA Hall of Famer.
Westbrook has played for five teams after his departure from Oklahoma City. Those teams included the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and now the Denver Nuggets. With the Nuggets, he has played fairly well thus far this season. Certainly, the Nuggets are thankful to have him.
With the Wizards, Westbrook averaged 22 points per game, to go along with 11 rebounds and 11 assists as well. That is why he currently holds the NBA record for most triple-doubles in NBA history. As Westbrook has gone from hero to zero, he still will be known as one of the best players not only in NBA history, but in Wizards franchise history as well.
