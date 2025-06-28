Wizards Should Be Happy Missing on Ace Bailey
The best blessings many receive in life are the blessings in disguise. We all want to do better for ourselves each day. We want what’s best for us. It is good to think long-term and not in the moment. The Washington Wizards are doing so as they have continued to extend the timeline of their rebuild after trading Jordan Poole for veteran players. The Wizards may find that their blessing in disguise was missing out on Ace Bailey.
To do better for yourself requires a lot of patience. It requires you to know that you have an endgame, so to speak. For example, having someone eat that last slice of cake may be a good thing for you in the long run. That is why the Wizards should feel happy as they missed out on the opportunity to draft Bailey, as he was selected just one pick ahead of them in the 2025 NBA Draft.
It is no secret that Bailey is one of the most talented players in the draft. He has had comparisons to Michael Porter Jr of the Denver Nuggets and Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady. Indeed, those are comparisons to feel proud about. Like that last slice of cake, Bailey is good! However, Bailey may have caused long-term problems for the Wizards just like that cake has the potential to do.
As he was drafted by the Utah Jazz, Bailey hasn’t made it easy for them, as it feels like he is unhappy playing in Utah. He hasn’t had much contact with the team. He is also taking his time reporting to them. This is something the Wizards should feel proud of: the fact that they missed out on Bailey. Bailey could have given the Wizards problems in the future. Chemistry is huge in the NBA. Ace Bailey could be detrimental to the team, so the Wizards should feel happy they missed out on him.
