Wizards Picked Up Best Scorer in the Draft
The best gifts you receive are the ones you didn't realize you needed. When we think of the Washington Wizards, they have received a gift they felt they already had.
Scoring has never been an issue for the Wizards, whose problems tend to lie on defense. Drafting Tre Johnson with the sixth pick of the 2025 NBA Draft feels like a gift the Wizards didn't necessarily need. The Wizards have many capable scorers, particularly shooters from beyond the arc. With Johnson, they now have a dynamic scorer who can score from anywhere on the floor in many different ways, too.
With his size and height, he can attack the defense in every aspect of the game offensively. At 6’6, just under 200 pounds, he will be able to attack the basket off the dribble. His size will make it easy for him to find his way to the basket. That size will also allow him to even post up as well. That is something that has been missing from the Wizards' offense over the years.
He is also known to be a good three-point shooter, as he shot 40% from beyond the arc at Texas with the Longhorns. Rather, he is attacking the basket or taking jump shots; he will inevitably find his way at the free-throw line. Johnson shot 87% from the line with the Longhorns. Johnson may remind you of Phoenix Suns All-Star Guard Devin Booker as they both are walking buckets. The Wizards may not have gotten the number one overall pick, or even Ace Bailey, who they were hoping for, but they did get the best scorer in this draft in Tre Johnson.
