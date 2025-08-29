Wizards Should Inquire About Western Conference Guard
The Washington Wizards enter the 2025-26 NBA season with roster upgrades and a nice balance of veterans and youthful athletes. One of the goals for the team is to not only improve on an 18-64 record, but to end their four-year playoff drought.
It's been since the 2020-21 NBA season that Washington qualified for the postseason. Players like former Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook and three-point shooting forward Davis Bertans were on that team's roster then.
Bertans and another former Wizard, Rui Hachimura, who is now with the Los Angeles Lakers, were also on that playoff roster for Washington. With LeBron James having a teammate who is at his level or above in Luka Doncic, the team is looking to maintain a roster that can keep up. Thus, the team recently added veteran big man and former Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love.
Another trade between Washington and Los Angeles could be brewing. The Lakers have a guard, Austin Reaves, who declined a four-year extension worth nearly $90 million. All the more reason for the Wizards to make the call to Reaves agent.
What the Wizards get in Austin Reaves?
To make the deal work, Washington would not be able to keep both CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton together, unless they mortgaged the future of the Wizards by including several of their young wing players, like Bilal Coulibaly and rookie Tre Johnson, in addition to some first-round draft capital.
Reaves averaged 20.4 points and 5.8 assists a game last season for Los Angeles. Both marks were in the top 35 in the league. If the four-year veteran is looking for a bigger contract and role with a new team, the Washington Wizards should enter the chat.
McCollum and Middleton are at least six years older than Reaves. Reaves is also very durable, as he played (and started) 79 games for the Lakers. He missed just three games the whole season. Middleton and McCollum combined for only 93 games played last season.
Having a proven scorer with a decent shot helps the Wizards and their shortcomings on offense. Reaves is not turnover prone like some of the younger players on Washington's current roster.
The former Oklahoma Sooner player is also an above average defender. Reaves has seen an increase in his rebounding and steals the past two seasons with the Lakers. He averaged a career-high of 34.9 minutes per game, too.
What do the Wizards give up to the Lakers for Reaves?
Giving up McCollum or Middleton for Reaves means that Washington is shedding salary cap space, as both players make approximately $10 million more than the Lakers guard.
The Lakers can include a first-round pick swap or a pair of future second-round picks to balance the deal. An expiring contract like Maxi Kleber can factor in to make the numbers work financially.
Either way, there is tremendous upside for the Wizards to trade for the Lakers' Reaves. The season kicks off for Washington on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, October 22. The Wizards and Lakers do not play each other until January 30 in D.C. and again on March 30 in LA.
