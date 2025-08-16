Wizards Should Inquire on Lakers Second-Year Pro
We live in times when people are sensitive. The smallest thing or situation could upset someone. The reason behind this could be due to social media. Everything is posted, and everyone always has a camera out, recording every moment, every chance they get. This makes things feel bigger than they are. We need privacy at times, and quite frankly, nobody ever has privacy anymore. That is why it is hard to be a professional athlete. We forget the NBA is a business at times. One player of the Los Angeles Lakers experienced this. The Washington Wizards should take this as an opportunity to improve their team.
With the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the LA Lakers selected Dalton Knecht from the Tennessee Volunteers. One of the best players to have on your team is players who have a lot of experience and is ready to contribute right away. Knecht spent five years in college. He was the oldest player in the 2024 NBA Draft. That may be a huge reason why the Lakers drafted him, as LeBron James prefers to play with players with experience. Things started great for Knecht. However, once he learned he was traded away to the rival of the Wizards, the Charlotte Hornets, things changed drastically. The problem that existed was the trade being cancelled due to a failed physical by another player. Knecht struggled, and his morale hit rock bottom since that time.
He has proven to be a good player already with his time in college and the first half of the season with the Lakers. With that being said, he would make a great addition to the Wizards. He’s 6’6, can play multiple positions, has a high IQ, can shoot the three-ball effectively, and is only 24 years old. He fits the timeline of the Wizards. Additionally, he can run the show and facilitate the offense as well.
It is no secret that Knecht still wants out of LA. The Wizards have good relations with the front office of the Lakers, as they have done many deals in the past together. The Wizards could change his life and rejuvenate his career. He would ultimately help them out as well as he is a player who has a lot of potential in the NBA. The Wizards should see what the asking price would be to land Dalton Knecht.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!