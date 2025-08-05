French Wizards Steal Show in International Game
With the additions of Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr to the French national team, Washington Wizards fans now have a reason to watch the Eurocup. Both players are joined by other NBA players, like Ousmane Dieng of the Oklahoma City Thunder and former number one pick Zacharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks. Although Risacher was the former first overall pick, Sarr was the better player of the two and the best player on the court for either squad.
Sarr would finish this friendly match against Montenegro with 19 points and shoot 70 percent from the field. He also went 60 percent from behind the arc, showcasing the development of a three-point shot. Other than scoring, he did not do much, as he only had four rebounds in the game and no blocked shots.
We know he can be a rim protector thanks to his play in Summer League, as well as a solid rebounder. This performance, though, is a sign that Sarr can become a potential second or third option for Washington once they start to contend again. Going into a crucial second season where he needs to show improvement, his offensive game has shown a clear step in the right direction.
Coulibaly also had a fantastic performance for the French national team. Coulibaly would contribute 10 points for the squad while only missing one shot the entire match. He would also go perfect from long distance, cashing in on all three of his three-point attempts. Just like Sarr, though, Coulibaly did not do much elsewhere.
He finished with three rebounds and a steal, but other than that, he was silent. Coulibaly will have to fight for a spot in the future, and this game shows potential that he could fit into the long-term plans. The young forward could benefit this season, though, with a move to the bench, acting as a sixth man for the Wizards this coming season.
Both players had outstanding performances in their international game, but they still show signs of improvement. Sarr needs to be more of a rim protector and rebounder next game, and Coulibaly has to showcase a willingness to pass and gather assists. The Wizards do not have a true rim protector or playmaker currently, and both of these players could fill those holes.
Coulibaly and Sarr are not the only Wizards players seeing action on the international stage, either, as Kyshawn George is playing for Team Canada in the AmeriCup. With these three players competing in global events, it will be interesting to see how they perform in lead roles. France plays their first EuroBasket game on August 28th against Belgium.
