Wizards Waive Jaylen Martin
The Washington Wizards elected to move on from one of their many prospects, requesting waivers on Jaylen Martin on Monday afternoon, per the team's PR account on X.
Martin, a 21-year-old 6'6 wing, split his lone NBA season between the Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets, appearing in 13 games during his abbreviated stint in Washington. He averaged 5.8 points, getting the majority of his minutes during the last leg of the season while the veterans sat.
He'd signed to the team on a two-way deal that took him through the 2025-26 season, set to earn over $600K in the following season before getting released. The move opens up a coveted two-way contract slot for potential free agents, with Martin having joined the team's pair of former second round draft picks in Jamir Watkins and Tristan Vukcevic as part-time G Leaguers.
That's the Wizards' only route to bringing in any more new faces onto the young team, with all 15 regular roster spots already filled. They spent the final days of NBA Summer League whittling it down to the maximum number allowed, opting to prioritize their many recent draftees in emphasizing their rebuilding focus.
While Martin returns to free agency entering the dead zone of the league's offseason, Wizards fans can go right back to looking forward to wondering who the team will add with their final available roster spot, even if it won't be to a full NBA contract.
