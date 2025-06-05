Wizards Should Make Offer for Rockets Wing
When opportunity comes knocking, the best thing you can do is open the door. The Washington Wizards will do well to join the list of teams calling the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets have always been a team looking to make moves to improve their roster. We can refer to the Rockets as an aggressive team over the last few years. Their due diligence in making moves has helped them secure one of the best records in the league this past season. As they have done so, they have drafted and developed many good young players. One player that comes to mind is Cam Whitmore.
Whitmore is a young, explosive, athletic, and offensively gifted wing for the Rockets. He was drafted with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. This past season, Whitmore averaged nine points in just 16 minutes of action every game. We have seen his scoring and minutes go down over the last two seasons. As gifted as Whitmore is, the Rockets don’t appear to be sold on him, despite reports they don’t have plans to move on from him.
As the Rockets have not given Whitmore the opportunity he deserves, they may be enticed by the offers they receive for him. In return, they could get a player they could use in their regular rotation. The Wizards would do well to make an offer for Whitmore. He would be a great addition to the team at just 20 years old. He would have a good chance at becoming a starter automatically, too.
