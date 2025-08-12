Inside The Wizards

Wizards Should Sign Warriors Forward

The asking price for this Golden State Warriors forward was just revealed, and the Washington Wizards should jump at the chance.

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
As we move through life, it's only natural to want to keep growing. We often see this happen in the career field. Imagine being at a company, working hard and advancing to higher and higher positions, yet not receiving a raise? That is humiliating and frustrating. When that is the case, people tend to explore other options. A situation similar to this may be of benefit to the Washington Wizards.

While many people don’t tend to monitor the clock and time to receive something, it is still important to keep it in mind during negotiations. There is no better time than the present. Quite frankly, time is money in the NBA, and the offseason is almost at its conclusion. The preseason schedules in the NBA were just released, and Jonathan Kuminga is in a difficult situation as he is trying to find his way out of Golden State with the Warriors. Kuminga has no desire to play for the Warriors. He would be a perfect fit in Washington with the Wizards next to Alex Sarr. The asking price he wants in the moment is $8M/year.

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) makes a layup in front of Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the third quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The seems like something the Wizards can make happen. The problem that has presented itself is the fact that Kuminga is a restricted free agent. That means the Warriors have the option to match any offer sheet he signs with another team. Kuminga is so excited and anxious about a fresh start that he is willing to sign that $8M dollar deal with another team rather than sign a two-year, $45M deal with the Warriors.

Kuminga has worked hard over the years for the Warriors. Additionally, he played well during the playoffs for them when they needed him the most as they dealt with numerous team injuries. He is only 22 years old and plays one of the most important positions in the league at the wing position. The Warriors must be cautious about matching any offers he receives, as he could potentially ruin their team chemistry. This makes the perfect opportunity for the Wizards to offer him a team-friendly deal.

