Why the Wizards Brought Back Anthony Gill
We see very often with many companies in America rehire familiar faces and even former employees. This typically happens when they need someone to come in for immediate assistance. This is done a lot by failing businesses, usually struggling to make it out of the red. This business practice makes life easier for the company while offering the former employee an opportunity to get to a place where they will feel comfortable again. The Washington Wizards are in a familiar situation as they brought back a familiar player.
This summer has been one to remember for the Wizards. They have made a lot of moves by way of trades. CJ McCollum and Cam Whitmore are the top acquisitions for the Wizards this summer. The only free agent signing they had was a player who played with them last season, Marvin Bagley III. This team is built from the drafts, as they have one of the youngest rosters in the entire league. That may be why the Wizards brought back yet another familiar player who played with them last season, Anthony Gill.
Gill was a player who found himself on the chopping block earlier this summer as the Wizards decided to cut ties and waive him. Gill was the longest-tenured Wizard and now finds himself in that role again, as he has returned to the team. He has been a true professional throughout his entire basketball career. He hasn’t always been the most talented player, but he helped improve the games of the most talented players. He hasn’t been the most athletic player, yet he helped many athletes perfect their craft within their athleticism. He was also never the best three-point shooter, yet he challenged many of his teammates to be better shooters.
In business, every company has a desire to have professionals on their team. They need these individuals to show others the way and to lead by example. The NBA is no different, especially for the Wizards. Gill will be able to help mold this young team to be professionals both on and off the court.
