Wizards Should Target Hawks Guard in Free Agency
Many companies in America tend to have hiring events when they need help from the company. When that happens, they are looking for the right candidate to be the perfect fit for many job positions. The Washington Wizards may want to look at one player in particular from the Atlanta Hawks.
The Hawks fell short of making the NBA Playoffs. While they failed to make the playoffs, they did make the Play-In Tournament. They looked like something was missing during their postseason run, though. It looked like that all season, unfortunately for the Hawks. It feels like Trae Young may have played his last game of his career with the team too.
With that being the case, we can potentially expect the Hawks to blow things up and start a new rebuild in Atlanta. Young would be a nice addition to the Wizards. However, he may be a bit expensive and doesn’t fit the timeline for their own rebuild, as Young wants to win now. The Wizards, however, should keep their eyes on another player who was an important piece of the Hawks this season.
Washington could use size. It is always good to have a good wing player on the team. That is why the Wizards should look into acquiring Caris LeVert.
LeVert has been around for some years now in the league. Early in his NBA career, he looked like a player who could become a star in this league. However, that didn’t work out for him. However, he is still a valuable player.
Despite having some inconsistency issues in his game, he is still a great player to have coming off the bench. He is a capable scorer. That is something the Wizards could use off the bench.
His game would help elevate others on the reserve unit as well. He also offers a bit of a veteran presence as he has played in many big games. The Wizards should look into signing LeVert to improve their roster in free agency.
