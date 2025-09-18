Wizards Ranked in the Top Half of Dirtiest Teams in the NBA
Achieving success in anything in life can be challenging at times. Sometimes, we may feel like we’re at a disadvantage when we are trying to win at anything in life. When that happens, we may begin to do things and make decisions that we will later regret. We may also begin to do things that aren’t necessarily legal or considered appropriate by others. To sum it all up, many people today have the attitude to win by any means necessary. When that happens, many eyebrows may begin to be raised, and our actions may be questioned or even audited. This attitude has even come into the NBA, where The Washington Wizards have come up.
We all want to be ranked at the top of things in life so we can have some self-confidence in what we are doing. Everyone wants to be successful. However, the measures some individuals and even groups of individuals are willing to take to have success may be hard to accept or even deal with.
The Wizards have not had much success over the years, so their frustrations may be visible to others. In a recent poll that was conducted, the Washington Wizards are ranked in the top 15 as one of the dirtiest teams in the NBA over the last 10 years. They are ranked 12th, to be exact, out of the 30 teams in the league.
Many people tend to confuse being a physical player with being a dirty player. The game of basketball has changed over the years because of that. Nowadays, it is hard to make much physical contact within the game because everything will be considered a foul.
That is why we have seen an increase in scoring by individual players and by teams overall. Defense is a skill that the NBA seems to shy away from nowadays. However, this is not by choice. Rather, this is by design, simply by the rules and makeup of the game nowadays.
The Wizards have had quite a few players who excel on the defensive end over the years. Many players like Otto Porter, Dejuan Blair, Nene, Drew Gooden, John Wall, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, Markieff Morris, Russell Westbrook and even Robin Lopez may come to your mind over the years. Nowadays, players like Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr may come to your mind.
No matter the case, the Wizards have has ranked high in a poll that they may wish they weren’t involved in. They have struggled to find success, so sometimes that can cause one to become a bit frustrated during in-game action.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!