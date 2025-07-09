Wizards Trade Newly Acquired Kelly Olynyk to Spurs
Life is full of surprises and tends to catch many people off guard. That may have been the case when the Washington Wizards made a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, trading Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey in exchange for CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk. The Wizards dropped yet another surprise as they traded Olynyk to the San Antonio Spurs.
The Wizards have acquired Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and a 2026 second-round pick after trading the sharpshooting veteran big man Kelly Olynyk. This trade may come as a surprise to many as the Wizards just acquired Olynyk. He is a big man who has bounced around the league a lot throughout his career. Despite being traded a lot, Olynyk was a player who many expected to pair nicely with the Wizards, particularly next to Alex Sarr in the frontcourt.
The Wizards will be welcoming guard Wesley to their rotation, who is entering his fourth season in the NBA. Wesley has averaged four points for his NBA career. He is a player who has potential, however needs minutes to fully tap into that potential. Branham, too, will be entering into his fourth season in the league. Unlike Wesley, Branham is ready to contribute now as he has averaged close to 10 points per game throughout his career in the league.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!