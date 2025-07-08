Former Wizards Star Expected to Reach Free Agency
Have you ever attempted to do something but found yourself unable to make it happen? You may have tried giving it 110%, however you just can’t seem to figure it out. When those moments occur, frustration tends to arise. Within that, frustration may soon become something we all should avoid, throwing in the towel and giving up. That may be the situation with former Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal.
Beal is a recipient of a major payout from the Wizards, which took place a few years ago. The contract extension was worth up to five years with a total amount of $251 million. The Wizards made life difficult for the Phoenix Suns as they acquired Beal. However, at this time, they have grown frustrated as they have not been able to find a trade partner willing to take on Beal’s contract. With that being said, the Suns may decide to buy out his contract, per The Athletic's Fred Katz, releasing him from their team and making Beal an unrestricted free agent.
This is something the Wizards may have been forced to do as well had they not traded him to the Suns. Things aren’t always what they appear to be. Beal has a lot of mileage on his body, as he has played hard over the years. He has played through many injuries too. It may feel like Beal is close to retirement and considerably old in the NBA, but he's only 32.
As interest wasn’t heavy for Beal in the trade market, interest is expected to be heavy for him in the free agent market. When healthy, Beal can be a huge lift for a team. While he doesn’t have the effects of being a No. 1 option as he was with the Wizards, at this point in his career, he is a perfect No. 3 option for a contending team.
