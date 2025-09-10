Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookie Reveals NBA Heroes

This Washington Wizards rookie molds his game after two NBA All-Star point guards.

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Tre Johnson stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the sixth pick by the Washington Wizards in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Tre Johnson stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the sixth pick by the Washington Wizards in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards rookie Tre Johnson is among the most exciting rookies in the 2025 draft class.

He dominated the SEC during his final season with the Texas Longhorns, averaging 19.9 points and 2.7 assists while shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc. His lethal shooting ability is what made him a game-changer at Texas, showing that he can stroke it from anywhere.

His elite scoring touch carried into the NBA Summer League, where he demonstrated signs of growth. And as we head into the 2025-26 season the rookie is already looking to to incorporate pieces of his game from other dynamic point guards throughout the NBA.

During an interview with Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network, Johnson shared some of the players he models part of his game after.

"I watch bits and pieces of Kyrie and Darius Garland, just from a guard's perspective how they can change speeds," Johnson said.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Manny Obaseki (35) guards while Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) goes up for a layup during their second round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 13, 2025. / Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the Wizards prepare for the 2025-26 season, Johnson's development will be a key storyline to follow. He has an opportunity to establish himself as one of the team's building blocks for the future.

If his offensive skillset translates to the NBA quickly, then it's safe to assume that the Wizards have a potential star on their hands to pair alongside other young talent, like former No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr.

While it's clear that Johnson is capable scorer in the mold of Garland and Irving, he still has room to grow as on the defensive end and as a playmaker.

Fortunately he'll benefit from the guidance of other established veterans on the roster, such as Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum, along with Brian Keefe's coaching staff, to help him reach another level.

The Wizards have several young guards who would share the back court with Johnson next season. The team is hoping that Bub Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly can take significant leap forward in the 2025-26 season.

The Wizards won't see many wins next season. However, any signs of growth from their young core would be a positive step in the right direction for the Wizards front office.

