Is This Bilal Coulibaly's Last Season With Wizards?
It is time for a serious discussion about a certain Washington Wizards forward. Bilal Coulibaly just wrapped up his time in FIBA EuroBasket for Team France after being eliminated in the Round of 16 by Georgia. Coulibaly had two impressive games at the start of group play, but then disappeared, like an actual Wizard put a spell (more like a curse) on him. Now, fans have started stirring up a conversation that needs to be had: Is this the final season we see Coulibaly wear a Wizards jersey?
Before we jump to conclusions, we need to examine his statistics from previous seasons, the potential cost of extensions, and whether there are cheaper players the Wizards can acquire that can produce the exact numbers. This may seem like a lot, but it is necessary if we are to determine if he will be traded. Let's start by reviewing his statistics.
Last season, the forward appeared in 59 games and started in all of them. He averaged 12.3 points on 42.1 percent shooting, five rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 turnovers per game — some solid stats along with some disappointing stats. The point production is nice, and so are the rebounding numbers. What is not good is the turnover ratio, along with his three-point shot. Coulibaly shot an abysmal 28.1 percent from long range last season. Plain and simple, if Coulibaly cannot become a better shooter, there is no reason to have him on the squad. No player can survive in the NBA as a forward or wing shooting below 30 percent from behind the arc.
Let's look at the potential extensions we could see Coulibaly sign. Looking at his stats, he is worth around $15 million to $18 million per year. However, given the current market trends and some players demanding maximum contracts or exceeding $25 million per year, Coulibaly could also ask for the same amount. If so, this could create an unwanted situation in the DMV, similar to what is going on with Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors, and Josh Giddey with the Chicago Bulls. Right now, the stats do not show a player who should make more than $20 million per year. If he shows clear improvement in every facet of his game, then his first extension could be the max. For now, though, his stats can be replicated by players making less money, like Whitmore. It may even be worth investing in Kyshawn George, who put on a show during FIBA AmeriCup, as he looks like the better player at the moment.
With a stacked position group as well, having Whitmore, George, Khris Middleton, and Corey Kispert, Coulibaly is going to have all eyes on him. If there is any bad performance, social media is going to talk about it. If there is any good performance, social media is going to talk about it. Anytime a player mentioned above has a better game, social media is going to talk about it. The fact of the matter is Bilal Coulibaly is under a microscope, and every one court move is being watched like a hawk.
So, is he going to be traded this season? It is tough to tell. On one hand, I think he will be traded because you can replace his numbers with Whitmore at a cheaper price, and it seems like George is a better player. On the other hand, it is not his last season in Washington, given his potential and the glimpses he has shown. It is like The Matrix, do you take the blue or red pill? Right now, I am taking the pill that says Coulibaly is getting traded. He could prove me and everyone else wrong, and I hope that I am wrong, as this means the Wizards have a star in Coulibaly. For now, though, he has to be almost perfect.
