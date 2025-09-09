Is This Bilal Coulibaly's Last Season With Wizards?

Bilal Coulibaly's EuroBasket numbers:



6.3 PPG

4.3 RPG

0.5 APG

41.2 FG%

21.4 3P% (3/14)



Never popped in 6 games for France, and they needed him to with so many proven NBA guys sitting out. Had 0 points on 0/3 in today's upset loss vs. Georgia. Big year ahead with the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/29dHZAh4LL