Wizards Rookie Guard Could Be Game Changer
With the NBA training camp on the horizon, the Washington Wizards will enter the new season facing several pressing questions.
Their roster boasts a blend of young talent and seasoned veterans; however, the biggest question is what role rookie guard Tre Johnson would have next season.
The Wizards drafted Johnson as the No.6 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He shone in his final year with the Texas Longhorns, establishing himself as one of the most dynamic scorers in college basketball last season, averaging 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, on 42% shooting from the field and 39% from behind the arc.
He arrived in D.C. with plenty of fanfare, and he didn't disappoint during the NBA Summer League, flashing the elite scoring ability that made him so prominent in Texas and has quickly become a favorite among Wizards fans.
However, the real question is whether Johnson can make a sufficient impression to become a building block for the future.
The Wizards have no shortage of young guards fighting to solidify a spot on this roster. As things stand, the backcourt already includes Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, and AJ Johnson, who was acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks, along with veteran additions like CJ McCollum. With a mix of promising young talent and veterans, Johnson would need to carve out a role for himself next season.
Fortunately, Johnson's impact on the offense and his ability to space the floor would give the Wizards something they desperately need: an offensive spark. Last season, they ranked near the bottom of the league in NBA offensive rating, and the rookie scoring punch could go a long way.
The Wizards were lucky to have Johnson fall into their lap; he thrived at the collegiate level and would be looking to carry his success into the pros.
If Johnson can make a smooth transition to the NBA, and then the Wizards may have another game-changing piece on their hands to pair with other young standouts like former No.2 overall pick Alex Sarr, Coulibaly and could make the Wizards the most intriguing young cores in the league.
