Wizards Should Have High Hopes for Tre Johnson
Tre Johnson is one of the most hyped up rookies the Washington Wizards fanbase has had since John Wall. This hype could usually make a rookie anxious, but Johnson has welcomed the hype by showing some confidence in his skill. It is not just Wizards fans hyping up Johnson, as some NBA analysts are saying that Johnson will win Rookie of the Year. To have such high expectations, the rookie will have to put up a spectacular first year, which is what I expect.
Offensively, there may be no rookie better than Johnson in the 2025 draft class. As a freshman at the University of Texas, he showcased why he went sixth overall. He averaged 19.9 points per game on 39.7 percent shooting from distance. Looking at his per-40 minutes per game stats, he would have averaged 23 points in the SEC.
The scoring ability is there, and this is a department the Wizards have lacked in the past few seasons. Ever since the previous front office traded Bradley Beal, the Wizards have not had a clear-cut first scoring option. They had Jordan Poole last season, but he was not a reliable first option, nor should he be one in the NBA. Johnson has this upside, though.
Everywhere else, the rookie has to improve. His passing has a long way to go. In Texas, he averaged 2.7 assists to 1.8 turnovers. He was not passing much in college, nor will he in the NBA, but that is not an efficient assist-to-turnover ratio. He needs to handle the ball better and read the defense better if he wants to be a guard in the league.
Defensively, he can improve. He averaged 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game in college. He was not known to be a defensive stopper, but you cannot be a liability on that end of the court as a one or two guard. The only way Johnson can pan out as a star in the league is if he becomes a better passer and a much better defender.
I expect him to win Rookie of the Year thanks to his current situation. Johnson was drafted to a rebuilding team that could still be tanking this season. Because of this, the rookie should get ample playing time from game one. I have him averaging 16 points on 38 percent shooting from distance, three rebounds, four assists, and one steal per game in his debut season.
He should be a starter on day one. If he is not, this won't be the case the whole season. Players like CJ McCollum could still be traded, which would be the best thing he can do to help the Wizards. With eventual trades, Johnson should be the starter for at least half of the 50 games. He should start all 82, though, if the Wizards truly want him to develop.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!