Wizards Urged to Make Use of Copious Expiring Contracts
The Washington Wizards' revamped front office has already made a name for themselves just two years since the management's rebrand through subtly effective asset management and the instincts to sniff out value where few others are looking.
They've rarely had luck on their side, as the recent draft lottery order reveal reminded Washington fans, but there are still plenty of moves to be made before and after the team prepares for the sixth overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Bleacher Report identified the quiet assortment of expiring deals the Wizards have accumulated on their roster, moves they could continue capitalizing on after receiving previous approval for stealing Marcus Smart and Memphis' unprotected first-round pick in a trade with the Grizzlies, as well as their collecting of Khris Middleton and further youth, including 2024 first-round pick AJ Johnson, from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Kyle Kuzma at the deadline back in February.
Smart, Middleton, veteran center Richaun Holmes and sign-and-trade candidate Malcolm Brogdon each make for tastily low-risk assets for other teams to potentially take a swing on.
"This ability to take in more money than Washington sends out is a commodity," Bleacher Report's Dan Favale writes. "It should let the Michael Winger- and Will Dawkins-led front office to facilitate other blockbusters and salary dumps while picking up additional picks and prospects—not unlike the team did at this past trade deadline."
Should any other teams come knocking for Smart and his remaining $21.6 million owed in the last year of his contract, or the $34 million player option Middleton's likely to pick up, they'll have to drop off picks or other capital for a Washington team with more room to maneuver than nearly everyone else in the league.
