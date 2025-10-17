Why Bub Carrington Has Most Pressure on Wizards
Bub Carrington is about to experience a season unlike any other in his young NBA career. As he enters his second year with the Washington Wizards, Carrington faces a lot of pressure to lead a team in transition, especially after the franchise’s complex rebuilding efforts over the years. In his rookie season, Carrington was able to fly under the radar, not pressured with heavy expectations, while the Wizards focused on accumulating draft assets and developing younger talent. But this year is a different story as he is no longer just a rookie trying to find his way. This year, he’s now the full-time starting point guard, a position that comes with significant responsibility and sometimes, heavy burdens.
Last season, the Wizards were in a clear rebuild mode. With limited expectations and an emphasis on future growth, Carrington didn’t carry the burden of playing well every night. The team’s struggles were expected, and with Washington prioritizing a high draft pick, the pressure to win wasn’t important. However, this season, as the starting point guard, Carrington is expected to be the floor general, orchestrate the offense and keep the team competitive. Despite the team saying they will be patient in their rebuild, it feels different as the Wizards finally have a competitive and well-balanced roster. Unlike last year, when the stakes were low, the stakes for the Wizards and Carrington are much higher now.
Carrington’s transition to being a starter has not been without its bumps. During the preseason, he struggled to find his rhythm, showing that there is still much for him to learn in terms of leadership and offensive efficiency. He had a -34 PER in their first preseason game against the Toronto Raptors, scoring just four points as he went 0-8 from the field. As the point guard, it’s his responsibility not only to get his own game going but also to elevate his teammates, which is a challenging task for someone so early in their career. The pressure to distribute, create plays, and keep the team cohesive while also leading by example is hard to accomplish. Additionally, Carrington is coming off an injury sustained in the final preseason game, a factor that could further complicate his transition into the starting role. Injuries can be tricky, especially for a young player, and they could disrupt his confidence and timing as he works through this early season. The Wizards will likely look to him to bounce back quickly, adding another layer of pressure on an already intense situation.
Sophomore slumps are another concern. Many players experience a drop in performance in their second year, as the rest of the league becomes more familiar with their tendencies and the game slows down for them. This is a natural part of the learning curve in the NBA, but it also increases the pressure on Carrington to prove his first-year performance was no fluke. Ultimately, Carrington has more to prove this season than anyone else on the roster. As the starting point guard, the team’s success or failure often hinges on his ability to execute plays each game. If Carrington falters, the Wizards’ hopes for growth and development could take a significant hit. This season, Carrington will face pressure on all fronts as he deals with high expectations, injuries, and even leadership battles. How he handles it will be crucial to his future in the league.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!