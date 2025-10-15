Cam Whitmore Has High Expectations for Wizards
It is hard to come into a new situation that is in a bad place after leaving a former situation where you experienced a lot of success. Cam Whitmore is one of the few who have left a good team, being the Houston Rockets, to play for a team that is hoping to find the same success that they are having now that he's a member of the Washington Wizards.
Whitmore, though, has already spoken about his expectations for the Wizards this upcoming season, and they're rather lofty.
The reason Whitmore was traded from Houston to Washington was beyond his control. However, it will work out in his favor because the Rockets weren’t utilizing him to the extent they should have been. With the Wizards, he is already a part of the regular rotation. As he can play to his potential with this team, he may find himself as a starter sometime this season. With that being the case, Whitmore has spoken on his new team as he said, "I think we can make our mark in the league and in the Eastern Conference. The Eastern conference is up for grabs, so let's see what happens.”
Whitmore certainly has raised the bar of expectations high for this young Wizards team, as they haven’t even thought of the playoffs over the last few years. Their hopes have laid within the NBA Draft Lottery, NBA Draft and free agent bargain deals during the offseason. With Whitmore coming from a team on the rise over the last couple of years and now expected to make a run at a championship, Whitmore has brought over that swagger and winning mindset from the Rockets.
What Whitmore said wasn’t a lie and is a reachable goal, as the Wizards have made several moves this offseason to reach the playoffs this season. They have a few veterans who are still able to contribute at a high level, even as they help the young core of this team develop. They have a lot of young players who are ready to take the next step this season, including Whitmore.
While the Wizards may not win the Eastern Conference crown, they can certainly make a push for the playoffs.
