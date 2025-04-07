Why Wizards Are Not Missing Bradley Beal
In any workplace, employers need to recognize a potential problem before it becomes a problem. Doing so helps businesses move forward in life and progress the way they ought to. The Washington Wizards may have done so in the case of former Wizard Bradley Beal.
Beal has been a winner for the majority of his basketball career. He was a McDonald’s All-American growing up before entering the NBA. He won the FIBA Under-17 World Cup MVP. Beal even won the Mr. Show-Me Basketball Award. I guess it’s safe to say he is in favor of winning.
With the Washington Wizards, Beal has become a three-time NBA All-Star. He has played some of his best basketball as he played with some great Point Guards such as John Wall and Russell Westbrook. With the Wizards, he knew and understood the direction they were heading in. The Wizards did as well, and that may be why they decided to trade Beal.
Beal wants to have success in the playoffs and win an NBA Championship. That is one thing that is missing from his resume. The Wizards have understood that from the start, as they have gotten to know Beal for quite some time now. They understand the person he is both on and off the court. With that being said, his effort may be questioned with the Phoenix Suns.
As the Suns are on the outside looking in on the NBA Play-In Tournament, it appears Beal may have quit on his team. With Kevin Durant injured, Beal should be looking to be more aggressive offensively. In a game recently for the Suns, Beal scored just one point.
To make matters worse, he only attempted seven shots and had a -23-player efficiency rating. It appears Beal has quit on his team. Certainly, that is something the Wizards are happy they recognized within him as they traded him before it got to that point with them.
