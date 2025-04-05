Wizards' Jordan Poole Explains His Recent Success
Often times in life, it can take a while for an individual to experience success. We have seen so many people quit and give up when things aren't going the way they would like. However, when you can stick to the basics throughout the difficult times, you will find success in the end. That is the story of Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole.
Poole should have been named to the NBA All-Star team this season. That is a conversation that we just can't seem to stress enough. He has been playing with something to prove all season. No doubt, he is the leader of the team and his coaches, as well as his teammates, have turned to him quite a bit this season for answers on a daily basis.
Poole has had success in the league as he played with a couple of NBA legends in Steph Curry and Klay Thompson with the Golden State Warriors, where he won a title in 2022. He was the man behind the man, as he had a reserve role. He often would find himself as the sixth man, with the occasional insertion into the starting lineups. The heart and soul of the team was Curry and Thompson.
With the Wizards, Poole now finds himself as the heart and soul of the team, something he has finally adjusted to. As he continues to make history and break team records, Poole explains what he has learned about the art of shooting threes.
"Find what works for you, and stick with that," Poole said, via Monumental Sports Network's Bijan Todd.
Poole certainly has done so as he now has the most made three-pointers in a single season in Wizards franchise history.
Poole went on further to say, "Not everyone's the same, not everyone shoots the same, everyone doesn't have the same workout routine, but as long as you're consistent and you put yourself in game situations by going game speed, it's a pretty good recipe for putting yourself in a good position."
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!