Why Wizards' Scouting Department Deserves Credit
There are always things happening behind the scenes that people never realize as to why something may or may not have happened. When that happens, it’s good to keep in mind all factors that are involved. It is good that we remember the scouting teams in the NBA.
In the league, every team’s General Manager tends to get a lot of credit when it comes to discovering talent. Will Dawkins have been actively rebuilding the Wizards in their efforts to become a better team for the next seasons to come. The Wizards have already gathered a ton of rookies that appear to have promising futures.
Alex Sarr may be on his way to winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. Bub Carrington hit a game-winning shot to finish the season for the Wizards. Also, AJ Johnson looks like a promising piece to the future of the Wizards as well. The scouting department of the Wizards certainly deserve a lot of credit in discovering these talented players.
One player in particular the scouting teams deserves credit for in discovering is Kyshawn George. George had a smooth arrival to the NBA as he grew throughout the season. Will Dawkins provided a lot of support in discovering George.
When asked about George, Dawkins said the Wizards scouts told him "You've got to see this guy." This was a long process by the Wizards General Manager and scouting department as George wasn’t considered a no-brainer when it came to his draft status in the draft.
They'd see games where Kyshawn didn't play well, but the scouts kept following up to point out his defense and on-ball playmaking. Indeed, George has proven to be one of the better defenders on the team. The Wizards scouting department deserves a lot of credit for the success of the team.
