Wizards Veteran Supports Teams' New Direction
There is always a light at the end of the tunnel, even in the darkest moments. As such, the Washington Wizards are still figuring things out and Malcolm Brogdon in particular has shown belief in the plan.
Over the years, the Wizards have been trying to get on the right path in the NBA and reset things for themselves. It’s hard to set a deadline and have a timetable for rebuilding teams in the NBA. At the end of the day, all you can do is hope for the best and believe in your plan.
Malcolm Brogdon has shown belief in the plan for the Wizards. He is a player who has had success early in his NBA career. As he was drafted with the 36th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, he worked hard to get to meet his potential. Some may even believe he exceeded expectations, as he was a second-round pick and still won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.
He has also won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. He has been on a number of teams and has been involved in many different situations. However, injuries have gotten the best of him over the years, and he has adjusted to another role in the league, being a veteran.
With this role, he has had an opportunity to observe things in Washington with the Wizards. When asked about the Wizards organization, Brogdon said, "You can see the plan. I've been in places where you can't really see the plan, it doesn't feel organized, and people don't feel like they're on the same page. That's not the case here."
Brogdon certainly sounds like he believes in the direction of the team. The Wizards are rebuilding, but this rebuild may not take long at all. It is safe to have a realistic vision of the Wizards playing in the postseason next year.
