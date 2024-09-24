Will Jonas Valanciunas Remain A Wizard?
It's debatable, but most would say that Jonas Valanciunas is one of the top 15 centers in the NBA, which is why the Wizards acquired him this summer. That, and because he could be a very valuable trade asset. So that begs the question...how long will Valanciunas be a Wizard?
Whether Valanciunas stays with the Wizards for the entire season or not will depend on several factors — Washington's team performance, the trade deadline, Valanciunas' contract situation and young player development in DC. With a new head coach in the middle of a rebuild, Valalnciunas' future is pretty fluid.
If, and only if, the Wizards somehow manage to be relevant in the Eastern Conference, they'll likely make few to no changes as the young players develop and jell with one another. Valanciunas isn't exactly young at 32 years old, but he's young enough and good enough to keep around as the rebuild speeds up.
Obviously the trade deadline is a busy time for buyers and sellers. The good teams are looking for that final piece, while the bad teams are looking to get a haul for a player that might not necessarily be worth it. That's where Valanciunas could come in if the Wizards are not winning. Valanciunas' contract is quite manageable, which makes the trade deadline scenario and interesting one for the veteran big man and the Wizards.
Finally, it's going to be interesting to see how Valanciunas is used as an actual on-floor player and as a mentor to young big man Alex Sarr. If head coach Brian Keefe and company want to really bring Sarr along, Valanciunas' minutes could take a hit. If they want Sarr to learn from afar, Valanciunas could be a major cog in Washington's lineup.
Overall, Valanciunas is a valuable player, but with the with Wizards it's for different reasons depending on how the season plays out.