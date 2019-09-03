The Week 1 fantasy football waiver wire is always tricky and different for everyone. Some people had drafts in June, July or early August and haven't been able to add players until this week. Others drafted in the last few weeks, and some of the players listed below were drafted. Just make sure you go through the available players diligently because if you did a draft a while ago, someone with value now could be available. If Andrew Luck was your only quarterback, there should be decent options at quarterback.

Below are players I recommend adding who are owned in under 40% of leagues on Yahoo and CBS.

Quarterbacks

Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts

Brissett isn't someone to add in leagues with one quarterback as a starter, but in super-flex leagues and those that start two quarterbacks, Brissett is likely on the waiver wire if drafts were held before Andrew Luck retired. Brissett started two years ago for the Colts when Luck missed the season due to shoulder surgery and passed for 3,098 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and rushed for 260 yards and four touchdowns. He was sacked 52 times. While the stats aren't impressive, keep in mind he was traded to the Colts one week before the season started. The offensive line wasn't as good as it is now—Luck was sacked 18 times last season—and it's a different coaching staff with Frank Reich.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Over the final six games last season, Allen was the top fantasy scoring quarterback. The offensive is improved with the addition of John Brown, Cole Beasley and Devin Singletary. Allen gets a Jets defense in Week 1 that has a weak pass rush and leaky secondary.

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

Stafford didn't get much interest in draft season, and it's easy to see. Quarterback is deep, the Lions play at a slow pace and want to run the ball. If there's any week to stream Stafford, it's Week 1 against the Cardinals, who have one of the worst defenses in the NFL. The Cardinals will run the Air Raid offense, and if they have success and play high-paced, it will lead to more plays for the Lions.

Running Backs

Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers

Jackson is owned in most competitive leagues, but ownership in 31% in Yahoo leagues is way too low. Melvin Gordon has yet to report, and Jackson is going to play a role in the offense. Austin Ekeler may get more touches, especially in the passing game, but Jackson should get double-digit touches. When he received touches last season, Jackson was excellent.

Dare Ogunbowale, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If you did an early draft, Ogunbowale is most likely available. He wasn't on the radar in the early part of draft season, but he had an excellent training camp and preseason, and coach Bruce Arians continually praised him. Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones haven't done much, and Ogunbowale could see a lot of snaps on third downs and passing situations since he can pass block and catch. He has been decisive running between the tackles in the preseason, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Ogunbowale emerge as the primary back for the Buccaneers.

Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are going to run the ball often. The running backs get a boost because of Lamar Jackson's threat to run, opening more lanes. While Mark Ingram is the starter, he turns 30 in December. Even if Ingram stays healthy, there's room for Hill to get touches. The Oklahoma State product is very athletic and performed well at the combine. Hill is expected to play a role in the passing game and would get a significant uptick in touches if Ingram missed time.

Malcolm Brown, Los Angeles Rams

Brown isn't getting much attention as a valuable handcuff. Darrell Henderson is being drafted, but if Todd Gurley misses time, Brown would see a good amount of the work in one of the best offenses. Brown hasn't played a snap in the preseason since Rams coach Sean McVay views him as a critical piece of the offense. The Rams plan to limit the touches of Gurley due to an arthritic knee.

Ty Montgomery, New York Jets

Montgomery is next in line behind Le'Veon Bell, who is expected to get a big workload. Bell sat out last season and is playing without the Steelers offensive line for the first time. Montgomery could find some value even if Bell stays healthy, so monitor how the Jets use him in Week 1. In 2016 with the Packers, Montgomery had 1,171 all-purpose yards with 44 receptions.

Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans

I am not excited about Hyde. He hasn't been good for the last two seasons and has been on four teams in the last year. Duke Johnson is still the preferred back, but Hyde will see touches. There's still a chance Hyde surprises and produces.

Wide Receivers

John Brown, Buffalo Bills

The overall numbers didn't tell the story for Brown last season. In the first eight games with the Ravens, Brown had 31 receptions for 586 yards and four touchdowns. In the final eight games, Brown wasn't as productive with Lamar Jackson at quarterback with 11 catches for 127 yards with a touchdown. Brown stayed healthy for all 16 games, something that was a concern previously. Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a big arm, and Brown has a great matchup in Week 1 against a shaky Jets secondary.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Metcalf's stock dropped over the last few weeks after he had a knee scope after the second preseason game. There's a good chance he plays in Week 1. The Seahawks lack established players at receiver and Metcalf will get an opportunity to play snaps and get targets. Metcalf will be a deep threat, and Russell Wilson excels at throwing the deep ball. Metcalf gets a good matchup in Week 1 against the Bengals.

Tre'Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints

Smith flashed some upside last season in his rookie season but wasn't consistent. He had two 100-yard games and was a big-play threat. In his sophomore year, he could become more involved in the offense. He's a good stash to have at the end of the bench.

Albert Wilson, Miami Dolphins

Wilson is in line to see more targets with the trade of Kenny Stills to the Texans. Danny Amendola is also gone and those two combined for 52.6% of the targets to wide receivers for the Dolphins last season. While the Miami offense is one of the worst in the league, they will play from behind and pass often. Wilson's season ended early last year due to injury, but he had 23 catches on 32 targets with 359 yards and four touchdowns. Wilson has always been good in yards after the catch and forced missed tackles per reception.

Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers wide receiver position has question marks going into Week 1. Dante Pettis has been dealing with a groin injury, Jalen Hurd has been missing practice with a back injury, and Trent Taylor has a foot injury that's expected to keep him out. Goodwin's issue has been staying healthy, but he could see a significant role in Week 1 and early in the season. The 49ers have one of the best matchups against an awful Buccaneers secondary. Goodwin has had success playing with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins

Williams is for deeper formats since the Dolphins won't be one of the better offenses. The trade of Kenny Stills puts Williams in a spot to get more snaps. The 6'5'' Colorado State product had 96 receptions for 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final college season. Williams had a great preseason with five catches for 104 yards in three games.

Tight Ends

Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts

Doyle wasn't being drafted highly even with Andrew Luck at quarterback, and with Luck retired most are downgrading the Colts’ offense in a major way. It won't be that bad for Doyle, who had 26 catches on 33 targets in six games last season. When he played with Brissett two years ago, Doyle had 108 targets, catching 80 for 690 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games. Eric Ebron wasn't on the team at the time, but even when Ebron played last season, Doyle played more snaps than Ebron when they both played.

Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

Jordan Reed owners could be searching for a tight end since Reed is still in concussion protocol. Waller had been under the radar before getting publicity on Hard Knocks. He's still available in many leagues, though. Waller used to play wide receiver and is extremely athletic at 6'6" and 255 pounds. The Raiders threw to the tight end often last season and didn't have much depth at wide receiver. Jared Cook, who is now in New Orleans, was fourth among tight ends in target share last season. While Waller is unlikely to be in that range, the Raiders should be playing from behind consistently, and Waller will see targets.

Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals

Eifert is healthy for now, and Trey Burton owners might need a replacement. Without A.J. Green, the Bengals will need to target someone besides Tyler Boyd. Eifert isn't likely to stay healthy the whole season but could be an early-season play in deeper formats.

Adam Shaheen, Chicago Bears

Bears starting tight end Trey Burton has a mild groin strain and is day-to-day. Burton had offseason groin surgery, and it's reportedly unrelated to that. With the Bears playing the Packers on Thursday, it's highly unlikely Burton plays. Shaheen would likely get most of the tight end snaps. He missed some time last season with an injury and has caught 17 passes for 175 yards with four touchdowns on 20 targets in 19 games. Those with Burton or people in deep formats can consider Shaheen as a stash.