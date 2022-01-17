Skip to main content
NFL World Reacts to Dak Prescott's Stunning Post-Game Comments

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott turned a lot of heads Sunday when he offered his support for fans who threw trash at officials as they ran off the field following Dallas's controversial 23-17 loss to the 49ers.

The Cowboys had a chance to drive down the field and win the game in the final minute. With 14 seconds left, no timeouts and the ball on San Francisco's 41-yard line, Prescott ran a quarterback draw to the 24-yard line. After the run, Prescott got up and handed the ball to his center, as the rest of the offense hurried to spike the ball. But by rule, the referee must touch and spot the ball before the next play can begin. As the umpire ran from behind the play to do so, he collided with Prescott and the offensive line, delaying his spotting of the ball. Time ran out before Prescott could get a chance to kill the clock, ending the game.

In his post-game press conference, Prescott was asked about fans throwing trash onto the field as players and officials headed for the locker room. He initially expressed disappointment that fans would throw trash at their own team’s players. When he was told they were throwing debris at the officials, however, he said, "Credit to them then."

Unsurprisingly, the NFL world had a lot of thoughts on Prescott's comments advocating for violence against referees. Check out some of the standouts below.

