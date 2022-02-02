Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Bills Expected to Hire Former Panthers OC Joe Brady As QB Coach

The Bills are expected to hire former Panthers and LSU offensive coordinator Joe Brady to become the franchise's next quarterbacks coach, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Brady is set to replace Ken Dorsey, who Buffalo promoted to offensive coordinator Tuesday. Dorsey fills the vacancy left by Brian Daboll, who departed the organization late last week to become the next Giants coach.

Brady entered the NFL coaching ranks for the first time in 2020 with the Panthers, but his standing with the franchise quickly went sideways. Coach Matt Rhule fired him in the middle of the '21 season, bringing his tenure as OC to an end after less than two years.

Before his stint in Carolina, Brady was considered a rising star in the coaching profession. As the former passing game coordinator at LSU, he was instrumental in the development of Bengals No. 1 draft pick Joe Burrow and helped power the Tigers to a national championship in 2019. He also spent two years as an offensive assistant under Sean Payton in New Orleans.

SI Recommends

Brady, 32, will get the opportunity to bounce back in Buffalo by working with Josh Allen. The fourth-year quarterback is a burgeoning star and fresh off a 2021 campaign that saw him throw for 4,407 yards and score 42 total touchdowns.

The Bills posted an 11–6 regular-season record in 2021 before losing to the Chiefs in a divisional-round, overtime thriller.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Bills news, go to Bills Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

cale-makar-nhl-power-rankings-all-star-stats
NHL

Power Rankings: All-Star Weekend By the Numbers

Heading into the weekend showcase of the league’s most talented, a look at an interesting stats from an All-Star player from every team.

Jim Harbaugh coaching for Michigan.
NFL

John Harbaugh Hopes Brother Lands Job as Vikings HC

“If the Minnesota Vikings are smart enough to hire him, it would be a wise choice.”

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Fourth No. 1 Seed Very Much Up for Grabs

Purdue, Kentucky and UCLA are among the men's teams pushing for the top line.

justin-outten-packers
NFL

Report: Broncos to Hire Packers TE Coach Justin Outten as OC

Outten will join former Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is now Denver’s head coach.

Cedric Mullins playing for the Orioles.
MLB

Orioles All-Star Cedric Mullins Reveals Crohn’s Disease Diagnosis

He was the lone player in MLB to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases last season.

Marvin Lewis
NFL

Lewis Details Similar Experience As Flores With Panthers

The former Miami coach said he took part in two ”sham“ interviews as teams attempted to comply with the Rooney Rule, citing the Giants and Broncos.

NBC's Al Michaels
Media

NBC's Al Michaels Has No Retirement Plans After Super Bowl LVI

The sportscaster's last game with NBC may be the Super Bowl.

Biden speaking into a microphone.
Play
Extra Mustard

President Biden Reacts to Washington ‘Commanders’ Nickname

The president sounds pleased with the choice.