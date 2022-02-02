The Bills are expected to hire former Panthers and LSU offensive coordinator Joe Brady to become the franchise's next quarterbacks coach, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Brady is set to replace Ken Dorsey, who Buffalo promoted to offensive coordinator Tuesday. Dorsey fills the vacancy left by Brian Daboll, who departed the organization late last week to become the next Giants coach.

Brady entered the NFL coaching ranks for the first time in 2020 with the Panthers, but his standing with the franchise quickly went sideways. Coach Matt Rhule fired him in the middle of the '21 season, bringing his tenure as OC to an end after less than two years.

Before his stint in Carolina, Brady was considered a rising star in the coaching profession. As the former passing game coordinator at LSU, he was instrumental in the development of Bengals No. 1 draft pick Joe Burrow and helped power the Tigers to a national championship in 2019. He also spent two years as an offensive assistant under Sean Payton in New Orleans.

Brady, 32, will get the opportunity to bounce back in Buffalo by working with Josh Allen. The fourth-year quarterback is a burgeoning star and fresh off a 2021 campaign that saw him throw for 4,407 yards and score 42 total touchdowns.

The Bills posted an 11–6 regular-season record in 2021 before losing to the Chiefs in a divisional-round, overtime thriller.

