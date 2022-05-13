In a year that was overcast by drama off the field, the Raiders still made the playoffs last season for only the fifth time since 2000, before losing their wild card game vs. the Bengals.

Last October, coach Jon Gruden resigned after emails he wrote that expressed misogynistic, racist and anti-LGBTQ sentiments were released. Then, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was released by the team following a deadly car crash he allegedly caused.

The team was still able to finish with a 10–7 record under interim coach Rich Bisaccia. Longtime Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels was hired in January as the full-time coach.

This offseason, Las Vegas has stacked its roster in order to repeat a playoff run, including picking up former Packers star receiver Davante Adams.

The Raiders will face a loaded AFC West this year after the team finished second in the division last year. The Chiefs, who led the division, haven’t made any major changes this offseason except for losing their star receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Chargers have focused on stacking their defense by adding Khalil Mack, while the Broncos traded for veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.

Here’s the full schedule for the Raiders’ 2022 season.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Chargers

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Cardinals

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Titans

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Broncos

Week 5: Monday, October 10 at Chiefs

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Texans

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Saints

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Jaguars

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Colts

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Broncos

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Seahawks

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Chargers

Week 14: Thursday, December 8 at Rams

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Patriots

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Steelers

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. 49ers

Week 18: Date TBD vs. Chiefs

