Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Raiders 2022 Schedule Released: Las Vegas’ 17 Opponents, Game Dates

In a year that was overcast by drama off the field, the Raiders still made the playoffs last season for only the fifth time since 2000, before losing their wild card game vs. the Bengals.

Last October, coach Jon Gruden resigned after emails he wrote that expressed misogynistic, racist and anti-LGBTQ sentiments were released. Then, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was released by the team following a deadly car crash he allegedly caused. 

The team was still able to finish with a 10–7 record under interim coach Rich Bisaccia. Longtime Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels was hired in January as the full-time coach.

This offseason, Las Vegas has stacked its roster in order to repeat a playoff run, including picking up former Packers star receiver Davante Adams.

The Raiders will face a loaded AFC West this year after the team finished second in the division last year. The Chiefs, who led the division, haven’t made any major changes this offseason except for losing their star receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Chargers have focused on stacking their defense by adding Khalil Mack, while the Broncos traded for veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.

Here’s the full schedule for the Raiders’ 2022 season.

Full Schedule

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Chargers
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Cardinals
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Titans
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Broncos
  • Week 5: Monday, October 10 at Chiefs
  • Week 6: BYE
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Texans
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Saints
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Jaguars
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Colts
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Broncos
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Seahawks
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Chargers
  • Week 14: Thursday, December 8 at Rams
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Patriots
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Steelers
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. 49ers
  • Week 18: Date TBD vs. Chiefs

Home Games

  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Cardinals
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Broncos
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Texans
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Colts
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Chargers
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Patriots
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. 49ers
  • Week 18: Date TBD vs. Chiefs

Away Games

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Chargers
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Titans
  • Week 5: Monday, October 10 at Chiefs
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Saints
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Jaguars
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Broncos
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Seahawks
  • Week 14: Thursday, December 8 at Rams
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Steelers

More NFL Schedule Coverage:

How the NFL Built (and Rebuilt) the 2022 Schedule
Ranking the 10 Best Games of the Year
Analyzing Each Network’s Prime-Time Games
Five Best Games to Bet
• Raider Maven: Answering Your Raiders Questions: Stidham, Bradberry, Win Totals, and More 

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, go to Raider Maven. 

Breaking
EditorialEvergreen
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

YOU MAY LIKE

Danny Green of the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA

Danny Green Leaves 76ers–Heat Game With Knee Injury

He had to be carried off the floor after going down.

By Daniel Chavkin
Fireworks at Paul Brown stadium for a Bengals NFL game.
NFL

NFL Schedule Release 2022: Full Slates for All 32 Teams

All 32 NFL team schedules were released on Thursday.

By Dan Lyons
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3)
NFL

Broncos 2022 Schedule Released

Denver will face a loaded AFC West, along with a stacked NFC West during the 2022 season.

By Madison Williams
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10)
NFL

Chargers 2022 Schedule Released

Justin Herbert will lead his team to a potential NFL playoff run after the team slightly missed the postseason last year.

By Madison Williams
Broncos Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football
Play
NFL

Colorado Sheriff Shares Details of Jerry Jeudy Arrest

He will appear before a county judge on Friday morning and a temporary protection order will go into effect.

By Wilton Jackson
Chiefs Helmet
NFL

Chiefs 2022 NFL Schedule Release

Here’s who Kansas City will face in 2022 after finishing among the league's best in 2021.

By Wilton Jackson
Jacksonville Jaguars mascot
NFL

Jaguars 2022 Schedule Released: 17 Opponents, Game Dates

Can Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson right the ship in Jacksonville after four straight seasons with losing records?

By Madeline Coleman
tom-brady-nfl-schedule-built
NFL

How the NFL Built the 2022 Schedule

An offseason of superstar trades, plus Tom Brady’s retirement and unretirement, led to a busy year for those who put together the 272-game puzzle.

By Albert Breer