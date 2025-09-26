All 49ers

Robert Saleh says this 49ers rookie has the potential to be elite

Upton Stout is making impressive progress.

Henry Cheal

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive consultant Robert Saleh on the sidelines during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive consultant Robert Saleh on the sidelines during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers are currently ranked third in the NFL in points allowed. It's a significant statistic, especially considering the team's investment in young rookies this offseason.

From the start, the organization saw impressive potential in one rookie. His stock was already rising during training camp, and now, after the first three weeks of the season, he’s beginning to truly settle in.

Robert Saleh reflects on Upton Stout's progress

Upton Stout
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20) runs a play during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

In a tense Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Stout stepped up with a key third-down stop that likely prevented a game-winning drive.

That play set up the 49ers’ final drive, as they rushed down the field and sealed the win with a last-second field goal.

One week prior, in Week 2, he notched his first and only sack to date, taking down Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler.

His immense progress and fearless nature have stood out most to defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

"I think he's got a tremendous amount of confidence. I think anytime a young man makes a play like that, of course, it's going to add confidence," Saleh said to the media on Thursday.

"But, I don't think he's short of confidence, I don't think that play would've made or break his confidence. He shows up every day. He shows up with intent to work."

Saleh predicts 'elite' status for Stout

Robert Sale
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

There are still 14 regular-season games to go, but Saleh himself suggested that Stout has the possibility of becoming "elite."

"He's learning. He asked the other day, what do I need to do to get better? I was like, you just need to continue getting reps. He's so smart. He's such a student of the game.

"He's going to start to learn the tendencies of offenses and what they're trying to do and what they're trying to attack. You trust that with 10,000 reps he's going to be elite in the things that we ask him to be great at."

Gaining reps is obviously important, but his mindset of constant improvement is an even clearer sign that his development will continue. The front office made the right call to draft him.

We can expect continued development throughout the rest of the year. And with Saleh back at his old post as defensive coordinator, his guidance will likely help accelerate that growth.

It’s truly impressive to see a rookie make an impact so early in his San Francisco career.

Read More

feed

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

Home/News