Robert Saleh says this 49ers rookie has the potential to be elite
The San Francisco 49ers are currently ranked third in the NFL in points allowed. It's a significant statistic, especially considering the team's investment in young rookies this offseason.
From the start, the organization saw impressive potential in one rookie. His stock was already rising during training camp, and now, after the first three weeks of the season, he’s beginning to truly settle in.
Robert Saleh reflects on Upton Stout's progress
In a tense Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Stout stepped up with a key third-down stop that likely prevented a game-winning drive.
That play set up the 49ers’ final drive, as they rushed down the field and sealed the win with a last-second field goal.
One week prior, in Week 2, he notched his first and only sack to date, taking down Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler.
His immense progress and fearless nature have stood out most to defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
"I think he's got a tremendous amount of confidence. I think anytime a young man makes a play like that, of course, it's going to add confidence," Saleh said to the media on Thursday.
"But, I don't think he's short of confidence, I don't think that play would've made or break his confidence. He shows up every day. He shows up with intent to work."
Saleh predicts 'elite' status for Stout
There are still 14 regular-season games to go, but Saleh himself suggested that Stout has the possibility of becoming "elite."
"He's learning. He asked the other day, what do I need to do to get better? I was like, you just need to continue getting reps. He's so smart. He's such a student of the game.
"He's going to start to learn the tendencies of offenses and what they're trying to do and what they're trying to attack. You trust that with 10,000 reps he's going to be elite in the things that we ask him to be great at."
Gaining reps is obviously important, but his mindset of constant improvement is an even clearer sign that his development will continue. The front office made the right call to draft him.
We can expect continued development throughout the rest of the year. And with Saleh back at his old post as defensive coordinator, his guidance will likely help accelerate that growth.
It’s truly impressive to see a rookie make an impact so early in his San Francisco career.