49ers expected to make trade offer for All-Pro pass rusher
The 49ers are 4-1, but they're still a pass rusher away from being serious Super Bowl contenders.
That's because Nick Bosa tore his ACL in Week 3 and will miss the remainder of the season. Without Bosa, the 49ers' pass rush practically is non-existent. And that's why the 49ers are expected to call the Cincinnati Bengals and make them a trade offer for All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
Why Trey Hendrickson is on the top of the 49ers' wish list
It's not hard to figure out why the 49ers want Hendrickson and think he'll be available. He's one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, he had 17.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons and he has 4 sacks through five games this year.
Hendrickson will be 31 in December and is playing on the final season of his contract. He held out all offseason for an extension which the Bengals refused to give him, so he'll be a free agent in the offseason. Which means the Bengals won't be able to get more than a second- or third-round pick in exchange for Hendrickson if they make him available.
The 49ers most likely are looking for a one-year rental, because Bosa will be back in 2026 and they're paying him big money. They probably don't want to give Hendrickson or any other pass rusher a giant contract extension.
They could call the Las Vegas Raiders and try to trade for Maxx Crosby, who wants to play for a contender, but then the 49ers probably would have to trade Bosa next year to make Crosby's contract fit under the salary cap. Trading for Hendrickson would be easier.
But the Bengals have to want to trade him, and for now, they haven't given up on their season. They just traded for Joe Flacco in hopes that he can keep their team afloat until Joe Burrow eventually returns from his turf toe injury. So if Flacco wins some games, the 49ers won't get Hendrickson.
But the Bengals have an awful offensive line -- that's why Burrow is injured. It's highly unlikely that 40-year-old Flacco will find success behind this line. And when he struggles and the Bengals finally accept that they're going nowhere, don't be surprised if they finally trade Hendrickson to the 49ers.
The trade deadline is Nov. 4. Stay tuned.