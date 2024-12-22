49ers-Dolphins: Dre Greenlaw Exits Early With an Injury
He just can't catch a break.
Beloved 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Dolphins. Greenlaw injured his calf on his non-surgically repaired leg early in the first quarter. Initially, he was ruled as questionable to return but has now been ruled out.
Greenlaw was seen limping on the sideline and yelling in frustration. You have to feel for Greenlaw. He's worked tirelessly to get back into adequate health to play and help the 49ers. He made his return last week against the Rams where he looked incredible but had to exit that game due to injury as well.
Greenlaw was dealing with soreness/tightness in his knee in his debut and elected to shut himself down as a precaution. It was a shame to see considering how amazing he was playing in the first half against the Rams. His impact was felt immediately and evident when he left as well.
The 49ers' defense looked like they received an adrenaline shot with Greenlaw back. That is how much of a positive influence he has. It goes beyond his production. What he gives the 49ers with his aura and energy alone is arguably better than what he does performance-wise.
There is going to be pushback on the 49ers' decision to play Greenlaw. The season is over with the playoffs officially extinct for them. Playing Greenlaw in a meaningless game against the Dolphins after he showed his body probably isn't ready yet against the Rams will render criticism.
However, if Greenlaw is fit enough to go he will play. Not to mention he wants to increase his value for when he becomes a free agent in March. It makes sense for him, and the 49ers, to see where he is at. The risk is warranted for Greenlaw. Unfortunately, it is starting to raise questions about whether his lower legs will ever be right.
It's at least in doubt for this season, which will force the 49ers to heavily consider shutting him down for the final two games. Kyle Shanahan may allude to that in his post-game press conference today and ensuing press conferences.
