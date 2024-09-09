49ers vs. Jets Week 1 Monday Night Live Blog
SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 Monday night home game against the New York Jets. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.
4:30 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Christian McCaffrey, Talanoa Hufanga, Yetur Gross-Matos, Joshua Dobbs, Ben Bartch, Darrell Luter Jr. and Dee Winters.
4:31 I originally picked the 49ers to win this game 23-17. That was before I learned that McCaffrey would not play. Now I'm changing my final-score prediction to 20-17 49ers. I still think they should win, although now I doubt they'll cover the spread. McCaffrey probably is worth about three points. But the 49ers still have lots of weapons without him. And the Jets are missing their best pass rusher, Haason Reddick. So the absences even out.
4:33 It will be interesting to see how the 49ers offense functions without McCaffrey. Because Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams missed the entire offseason and probably aren't in football shape just yet. Which means the 49ers offense is undermanned and rusty. So if it struggles tonight, that should come as no surprise, especially considering the Jets have one of the best defenses in the NFL even without Reddick on the field.
4:34 With McCaffrey not playing, the best running back on the field will be Jets running back Breece Hall. He also will be the Jets' most important offensive player. Aaron Rodgers is too old to put the Jets on his back. New York will need Hall to take over, which means the 49ers run defense will be tested.
5:13 The 49ers win the toss and defer. The Jets get the ball first.
FIRST QUARTER
5:18 On 3rd and 3 from the Jets 37, Allen Lazard drops a short pass, Aaron Rodgers spins away in disgust and the Jets go 3 and out. After the punt, the 49ers take over at their 8.
5:21 On 3rd and 2 from the 49ers 16, Colton McKivitz gives up pressure as Brock Purdy throws an incomplete deep pass intended for Deebo Samuel. The Jets take over at their 30 after the punt.
5:25 First play, Aaron Rodgers flips the ball to Breece Hall, but Fred Warner strips the ball from him and Maliek Collins recovers at the Jets 32.
5:28 On 3rd and 7 from the Jets 29, Jake Brendel gives up pressure and Purdy throws the ball away. Then Jake Moody makes a 47-yard field goal.
49ers 3, Jets 0.
5:40 On 2nd and 2 from the 49ers 3, Breece Hall dives into the end zone for the touchdown. The Jets were 3 for 3 on third down during that drive with three completions to Garrett Wilson. Rodgers seems skittish in the pocket but the 49ers haven't touched him. Meanwhile, the 49ers haven't protected Brock Purdy at all on third down.
49ers 3, Jets 7.
SECOND QUARTER
5:52 On 3rd and 5 from the Jets 29, Kyle Shanahan calls a trick play reverse that nearly gets blown up in the backfield before Deebo Samuel eventually loses four yards. Then Jake Moody makes a 51-yard field goal. What a terrible play call on 3rd and 5.
49ers 6, Jets 7.
5:58 On 3rd and 5 from the Jets 35, Nick Bosa draws a holding penalty and Leonard Floyd sacks Rodgers for a loss of 5. After the punt, the 49ers take over at their 34.