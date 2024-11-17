All 49ers

49ers vs. Seahawks Week 11 Live Blog

Expect another high-scoring win for the 49ers against the Seahawks.

Grant Cohn

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 11 home game against the Seattle Seahawks. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

11:53 Here are the 49ers' inactives: George Kittle, Charvarius Ward, Ronnie Bell, Khalil Davis, Ben Bartch, Kevin Givens and Josh Dobbs.

That means Nick Bosa and Trent Williams will play although neither will be 100 percent healthy.

The absence of Charvarius Ward could be big in this game. He also missed the previous game against the Seahawks, but since then Jaxson Smith-Njigba has emerged as a serious threat at wide receiver. Which means the Seahawks now have three excellent wide receivers including D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. So they can turns going after 49ers no. 3 cornerback Isaac Yiadom. Advantage: Seattle.

On the other side of the ball, the absence of George Kittle will hurt the 49ers offense considering he scored two touchdowns against Seattle earlier this season. The 49ers offense won't be as good without him. Fortunately for the 49ers, the Seahawks defense is simply terrible. It's ranked 25th in yards and allowed and 23rd in points allowed.

For the Seahawks to have any chance to beat the 49ers, they have to shut down Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers running game. And so far this season, Seattle has given up a whopping 4.8 yards per carry.

So I expect another high-scoring win for the 49ers against the Seahawks.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION:

49ers 27, Seahawks 24.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/Game Day