49ers vs. Seahawks Week 11 Live Blog
SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 11 home game against the Seattle Seahawks. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.
11:53 Here are the 49ers' inactives: George Kittle, Charvarius Ward, Ronnie Bell, Khalil Davis, Ben Bartch, Kevin Givens and Josh Dobbs.
That means Nick Bosa and Trent Williams will play although neither will be 100 percent healthy.
The absence of Charvarius Ward could be big in this game. He also missed the previous game against the Seahawks, but since then Jaxson Smith-Njigba has emerged as a serious threat at wide receiver. Which means the Seahawks now have three excellent wide receivers including D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. So they can turns going after 49ers no. 3 cornerback Isaac Yiadom. Advantage: Seattle.
On the other side of the ball, the absence of George Kittle will hurt the 49ers offense considering he scored two touchdowns against Seattle earlier this season. The 49ers offense won't be as good without him. Fortunately for the 49ers, the Seahawks defense is simply terrible. It's ranked 25th in yards and allowed and 23rd in points allowed.
For the Seahawks to have any chance to beat the 49ers, they have to shut down Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers running game. And so far this season, Seattle has given up a whopping 4.8 yards per carry.
So I expect another high-scoring win for the 49ers against the Seahawks.
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION:
49ers 27, Seahawks 24.