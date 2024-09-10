All 49ers

Jordan Mason Carries the 49ers to a 32-19 Win Over the Jets

The 49ers dominated the Jets in every way.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) runs during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) runs during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

Who needs Christian McCaffrey?

The 49ers made McCaffrey inactive due to a calf/Achilles injury just 90 minutes before their 32-19 win over the New York Jets. So the 49ers gave backup running back Jordan Mason his first career start, and he was phenomenal. Rushed 28 times for 147 yards and 1 touchdown. Ran with violence and power. Made the Jets defense look soft.

Mason came into the game with just 83 career carries in two seasons. He always has been an effective runner -- that's why he made the team as an undrafted rookie. But he didn't learn the full playbook until this season. Which means he didn't know all of his blocking assignments in the past. He could have gotten the quarterback hurt.

Now he's a fully-prepared professional and a premier weapon on the 49ers. So if McCaffrey's calf/Achilles lingers a few more weeks, the 49ers should be just fine without him.

The 49ers needed a big performance from their rushing attack because their passing game was rusty. Brandon Aiyuk dropped two passes including one in the end zone after sitting out all offseason. All things considered, Brock Purdy played well. He completed 19 of 29 passes for 231 yards and 0 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the 49ers made Aaron Rodgers look old an inept. He completed just 13 of 21 passes for 167 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He made a couple nice throws downfield but otherwise played with no confidence.

The 49ers dominated the Jets in every way.

Published |Modified
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/Game Day