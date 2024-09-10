Jordan Mason Carries the 49ers to a 32-19 Win Over the Jets
Who needs Christian McCaffrey?
The 49ers made McCaffrey inactive due to a calf/Achilles injury just 90 minutes before their 32-19 win over the New York Jets. So the 49ers gave backup running back Jordan Mason his first career start, and he was phenomenal. Rushed 28 times for 147 yards and 1 touchdown. Ran with violence and power. Made the Jets defense look soft.
Mason came into the game with just 83 career carries in two seasons. He always has been an effective runner -- that's why he made the team as an undrafted rookie. But he didn't learn the full playbook until this season. Which means he didn't know all of his blocking assignments in the past. He could have gotten the quarterback hurt.
Now he's a fully-prepared professional and a premier weapon on the 49ers. So if McCaffrey's calf/Achilles lingers a few more weeks, the 49ers should be just fine without him.
The 49ers needed a big performance from their rushing attack because their passing game was rusty. Brandon Aiyuk dropped two passes including one in the end zone after sitting out all offseason. All things considered, Brock Purdy played well. He completed 19 of 29 passes for 231 yards and 0 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the 49ers made Aaron Rodgers look old an inept. He completed just 13 of 21 passes for 167 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He made a couple nice throws downfield but otherwise played with no confidence.
The 49ers dominated the Jets in every way.