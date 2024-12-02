The Bills Dominate the 49ers in 35-10 Rout
In a disappointing season, a team typically reaches a point of no return, a realization that, “We have met the enemy, and it is us.” A late collapse against Seattle, a 38-10 drubbing in Green Bay, a 35-10 rout in Buffalo where the Bills sat their starting offense for nearly the entire 4th quarter. The Niners aren’t just losing games now, they’re getting embarrassed.
Six turnovers in two games, with an interception called back on a questionable penalty. 73 points scored against the defense in seven quarters. Two touchdowns in eight quarters for the offense.
Technically, the Niners still have a chance to win the division, but their execution reveals the team is closer to an early draft pick than the playoffs.
The 49ers may lose Christian McCaffrey for the year. He suffered a PCL injury in his knee, an MRI on Monday will determine the extent of the damage and how long he’ll be out.
With all the criticism that will come from the loss in Buffalo, the 49ers do have an opportunity for a character check, a chance to show what they can be in a home game against Chicago next week. Win and they are still technically alive, lose and even the mathematical chances are nearly wiped out. The game will give us a glimpse into the 2024 San Francisco 49ers. If they still believe in themselves, or if this downward spiral will encapsulate the year.
GAME BALLS
Ben Bartch – Made a good argument for taking a starting job from Aaron Banks or Jake Brendel.
PENALTY FLAGS
Ji’Ayir Brown – He was targeted by Buffalo Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady for two of the biggest gains of the day. Brown is taking wrong pursuit angles and has regressed significantly after losing the developmental coaching of Steve Wilks. Brown was the team’s leading tackler, but not in a good way.
Brock Purdy – A ball jumped out of his hand for a key fumble and an interception was called back on a penalty that wasn’t.
Kyle Juszczyk – A fumble at the goal line due to a punchout by Taylor Rapp.
Deebo Samuel – Four catches for 20 yards and a lost fumble. The Niners needed more from him in this game and did not get it, the story of his season.
THE VIEW FROM 10,000 FEET
The 49ers are reeling but the quotes still lack accountability, a reflection of Kyle Shanahan not holding himself to that standard and his team taking that cue and following suit. Quotes about “the season is still in front of us” and “there are still a lot of games to play.”
12 games have been played and the team loses every tiebreaker right now, putting them in a position where they’ll need the planets to align to make the playoffs. That’s swept under the rug.
If it helps the team to ignore that and look forward, they need to back it up with a 60-minute football game. They have yet to play one 12 games in.
There’s talk that this loss to Buffalo is the end of the Shanahan Era. Not yet. The Yorks have given no indication Shanahan will be fired, and his success has earned a year of grace. That said, another year of missing the playoffs and he may be let go over ownership believing he’s lost the ear of the team.
Shanahan will have next year to prove himself. He can buy himself years or dig his own grave.
What might be argued is this is the end of the significance of the Shanahan Era, that the days of Super Bowl appearances and NFC Championship Games are over. That may prove true, but that, and Shanahan’s future with the team, likely won’t be assessed until a year from now.
UP NEXT
Chicago at home for an afternoon game at Easy Bake. Chicago letting go of Matt Eberflus should have the Bears pumped to play in his absence. That’s typically the case in situations like this. The open question is which Niner team will show up, the one that can’t get out of its own way, or a team bringing the fight and clean execution to keep their remote playoff chances alive.