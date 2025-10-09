2 Reason the 49ers Aren't Trading for a Pass Rusher Yet
An argument can be made that Nick Bosa deserves a raise from the San Francisco 49ers.
Since he's been gone due to a torn ACL, the 49ers' pass rush has been nonexistent. The only way for them to get pressure on the quarterback is when they blitz.
That should be more than enough incentive for the 49ers to go out and get a player to boost it. However, there are two reasons the 49ers aren't trading for a pass rusher yet.
They need to win more
The 49ers have to place themselves in a position where acquiring a pass rusher is worth it. Meaning, if they can prove they can go on a playoff run, then trading for a pass rusher makes sense.
“You’ve got to earn the right," said General Manager John Lynch. "Do you earn the right to motivate people to go acquire people? So that means we’ve got to keep playing good football, so this guy could be the guy who makes a difference.”
It would be illogical for the 49ers to go after a pass rusher if they weren't contenders this year. But ultimately, the 49ers need to win to convince owner Jed York and the front office staff, like Paraag Marathe.
Remember, the 49ers made it a point to limit spending this year. If the 49ers keep winning and look strong, Lynch can convince his bosses that a trade is warranted.
Other teams aren't blowing it up yet
We are entering Week 6 of the NFL regular season, so there are still plenty of teams unsure of what they are yet. That includes some of the mediocre teams. It's still a little early for them to blow it up.
Look back at 2023 when the 49ers acquired Chase Young from the Washington Commanders. The only reason the 49ers were able to execute that trade was because it was in the middle of the season.
Washington had elected to blow up their team seeing as their season was cooked. The 49ers need to wait for that to happen for the Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, and the Miami Dolphins.
Unfortunately, the best trade acquisitiion for them is Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. The Bengals just acquired Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns to improve their offense.
I doubt it makes a significant difference, but it does signal they are trying to remain competitive until Joe Burrow returns. That means, they won't be so inclined to deal Hendrickson in the coming weeks.
