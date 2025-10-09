All 49ers

2 Reason the 49ers Aren't Trading for a Pass Rusher Yet

Acquiring an impactful pass rusher with Nick Bosa gone would do wonders for the 49ers, but a couple of factors need to align.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff (47) reacts after a play during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff (47) reacts after a play during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

An argument can be made that Nick Bosa deserves a raise from the San Francisco 49ers.

Since he's been gone due to a torn ACL, the 49ers' pass rush has been nonexistent. The only way for them to get pressure on the quarterback is when they blitz.

That should be more than enough incentive for the 49ers to go out and get a player to boost it. However, there are two reasons the 49ers aren't trading for a pass rusher yet.

They need to win more

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Russell Gage (84) reacts after a catch
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Russell Gage (84) reacts after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 49ers have to place themselves in a position where acquiring a pass rusher is worth it. Meaning, if they can prove they can go on a playoff run, then trading for a pass rusher makes sense.

“You’ve got to earn the right," said General Manager John Lynch. "Do you earn the right to motivate people to go acquire people? So that means we’ve got to keep playing good football, so this guy could be the guy who makes a difference.”

It would be illogical for the 49ers to go after a pass rusher if they weren't contenders this year. But ultimately, the 49ers need to win to convince owner Jed York and the front office staff, like Paraag Marathe.

Remember, the 49ers made it a point to limit spending this year. If the 49ers keep winning and look strong, Lynch can convince his bosses that a trade is warranted.

Other teams aren't blowing it up yet

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91
Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates the win after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

We are entering Week 6 of the NFL regular season, so there are still plenty of teams unsure of what they are yet. That includes some of the mediocre teams. It's still a little early for them to blow it up.

Look back at 2023 when the 49ers acquired Chase Young from the Washington Commanders. The only reason the 49ers were able to execute that trade was because it was in the middle of the season.

Washington had elected to blow up their team seeing as their season was cooked. The 49ers need to wait for that to happen for the Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, and the Miami Dolphins.

Unfortunately, the best trade acquisitiion for them is Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. The Bengals just acquired Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns to improve their offense.

I doubt it makes a significant difference, but it does signal they are trying to remain competitive until Joe Burrow returns. That means, they won't be so inclined to deal Hendrickson in the coming weeks.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.

Read more 49ers On SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News