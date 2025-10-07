2 Rookies the 49ers Should Strongly Consider Benching
The 2025 draft class of the San Francisco 49ers has looked tremendous so far. Almost every rookie the 49ers are relying on has made an impact or a highlight.
But the keyword is "almost." There are a couple of rookies who haven't been playing so well. These two rookies are the ones the 49ers should strongly consider benching.
Marques Sigle
Safety Marques Sigle had a prime opportunity to be a hero like fellow rookie defensive tackle Alfred Collins against the Los Angeles Rams. In the fourth quarter, Sigle was matched up with tight end Colby Parkinson.
Matthew Stafford targeted Parkinson, which looked like it was going to be an interception. Sigle had solid coverage on Parkinson and had the pass lined up right in front of him.
Unfortunately, he failed to reel in the pick, and on the very next play, the Rams scored a touchdown. Sigle could've prevented a touchdown if he had any semblance of playmaking ability.
But it's not surprising to see him struggle in coverage. He has allowed 19 catches on 21 targets for 286 yards and two touchdowns this season. The writing was on the wall in the preseason that he would struggle.
I'm all for rookies playing through their mistakes, but that's only if they're actually learning from them. Sigle hasn't shown any sign of improving in coverage, which means he'll be a liability all season long.
It might be time to see if Ji'Ayir Brown can do any better. If not, Malik Mustapha is nearing his return and should take Sigle's spot when he's ready.
Connor Colby
When starting left guard Ben Bartch exited both games in Week 1 and Week 2, it was rookie Connor Colby who brought stability to the offensive line.
He showed a lot of promise and provided hope that he could be another rookie ready to be a quality starter. Well, that hasn't panned out at all since he took over as the starter for the injured Bartch.
Colby has been getting molly whopped in his starts. He's struggled to impose his will on defenders in run blocking, and he hasn't been clean as a pass blocker.
Part of the 49ers' offensive struggles since he started can be attributed to him. Now, he's had to go against some monstrous defensive fronts. That's his only leeway for his performances.
Maybe he gets one more crack, but against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it could get ugly again. The 49ers have to strongly consider Drew Moss or Spencer Burford when he returns over Colby.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.