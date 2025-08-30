3 Factors Causing Jauan Jennings to Lose Leverage With the 49ers
There doesn't appear to be any end in sight over Jauan Jennings' contract dispute with the San Francisco 49ers.
On the surface, Jennings is out of action due to a calf injury. And while that may be true, it could also (likely) be because he's holding out in search of a contract extension from the 49ers.
Unfortunately for Jennings, he isn't getting it, especially because he is steadily losing leverage with the 49ers. Here are three factors that are cause it.
3 Factors Causing Jauan Jennings to Lose Leverage
Time
Jennings is running out of time. He’s played his hand and tried to be friendly with the 49ers when he participated at the beginning of training camp.
It’s gotten him nothing but an annoyed John Lynch, which was his demeanor at his recent press conference speaking about Jennings. The more time passes, the more Jennings loses leverage.
It allows the currently injured receivers to inch closer to being recovered. Demarcus Robinson is only out for the first three games, so his return will be tremendous.
The 49ers also learn how to operate without him, and it might end up being fine for them. At this point, the only one getting hurt in this is Jennings.
He’s missed so much practice time and likely won’t hit the ground running in the regular season, which will hurt his value when he enters free agency next offseason.
Adding another receiver
It’s never-ending with the wide receivers the 49ers are adding. Most recently, it was Skyy Moore in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Now, the 49ers are reportedly pursuing a reunion with former wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. After being released by the New England Patriots on Wednesday, Bourne is scheduled to visit with the 49ers on Monday.
If the 49ers add Bourne or another receiver, it’s going to decrease the leverage Jennings has, especially if it’s Bourne. He’s the receiver that Jennings has been likened to, so if he comes back, it makes Jennings’ absence a minor issue.
Of course, Jennings is a better receiver than Bourne, but it’s the role Bourne would play and his fit that would soften the blow of Jennings’ inactivity.
Brian Robinson Jr.'s addition
Acquiring Brian Robinson Jr. from the Washington Commanders wasn’t solely because the 49ers needed depth. It was to allow Christian McCaffrey to have more opportunities as a receiver.
With Robinson in the fold, McCaffrey can take a little more rest. That will allow him to be fresher as a receiver. Plus, the 49ers can trot out Robinson and McCaffrey simultaneously.
Robinson can be lined up in the backfield, and McCaffrey can be in the slot. McCaffrey is the added receiver, essentially thanks to Robinson’s addition.
In a way, having McCaffrey as the slot receiver over Jennings is an upgrade because he’s a crispier route runner and quicker, too.