All 49ers

3 Factors Causing Jauan Jennings to Lose Leverage With the 49ers

Jauan Jennings is steadily losing leverage with the 49ers, and it's due to these three factors.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

There doesn't appear to be any end in sight over Jauan Jennings' contract dispute with the San Francisco 49ers.

On the surface, Jennings is out of action due to a calf injury. And while that may be true, it could also (likely) be because he's holding out in search of a contract extension from the 49ers.

Unfortunately for Jennings, he isn't getting it, especially because he is steadily losing leverage with the 49ers. Here are three factors that are cause it.

3 Factors Causing Jauan Jennings to Lose Leverage

Time

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) makes a reception.
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) makes a reception in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Jennings is running out of time. He’s played his hand and tried to be friendly with the 49ers when he participated at the beginning of training camp. 

It’s gotten him nothing but an annoyed John Lynch, which was his demeanor at his recent press conference speaking about Jennings. The more time passes, the more Jennings loses leverage. 

It allows the currently injured receivers to inch closer to being recovered. Demarcus Robinson is only out for the first three games, so his return will be tremendous. 

The 49ers also learn how to operate without him, and it might end up being fine for them. At this point, the only one getting hurt in this is Jennings. 

He’s missed so much practice time and likely won’t hit the ground running in the regular season, which will hurt his value when he enters free agency next offseason. 

Adding another receiver

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84).
Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) during warmups before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

It’s never-ending with the wide receivers the 49ers are adding. Most recently, it was Skyy Moore in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Now, the 49ers are reportedly pursuing a reunion with former wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. After being released by the New England Patriots on Wednesday, Bourne is scheduled to visit with the 49ers on Monday.

If the 49ers add Bourne or another receiver, it’s going to decrease the leverage Jennings has, especially if it’s Bourne. He’s the receiver that Jennings has been likened to, so if he comes back, it makes Jennings’ absence a minor issue. 

Of course, Jennings is a better receiver than Bourne, but it’s the role Bourne would play and his fit that would soften the blow of Jennings’ inactivity. 

Brian Robinson Jr.'s addition 

49ers RB Brian Robinson Jr.
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Acquiring Brian Robinson Jr. from the Washington Commanders wasn’t solely because the 49ers needed depth. It was to allow Christian McCaffrey to have more opportunities as a receiver. 

With Robinson in the fold, McCaffrey can take a little more rest. That will allow him to be fresher as a receiver. Plus, the 49ers can trot out Robinson and McCaffrey simultaneously.

Robinson can be lined up in the backfield, and McCaffrey can be in the slot. McCaffrey is the added receiver, essentially thanks to Robinson’s addition.

In a way, having McCaffrey as the slot receiver over Jennings is an upgrade because he’s a crispier route runner and quicker, too.

Read more 49ers on SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News