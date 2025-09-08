All 49ers

The Unfortunate Reality 49ers Fans Have to Accept With Jake Moody

49ers fans are going to be annoyed after the comments Kyle Shanahan made about kicker Jake Moody following the win against Seattle.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
It didn't take long for kicker Jake Moody to derail the San Francisco 49ers.

He missed two field goal attempts (one was blocked) against the Seattle Seahawks. His first miss, a 27-yard attempt, was the most detrimental as it caused a six-point swing going into halftime.

After another ugly performance, Kyle Shanahan had to have been fed up with Moody. It seemed like this was finally going to be the end of Moody's tenure with the 49ers.

Surprisingly, Shanahan backed Moody at his press conference after the game. He said there is "no question" in his mind that Moody will still be on the team.

Kyle Shanahan backs Jake Moody

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches.
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

If the 49ers aren't going to cut Moody after that, then don't expect him to ever at any point this season. That is the unfortunate reality that 49ers fans will have to come to grips with.

It's unreal that Shanahan is coddling Moody like this, especially after that performance. The broadcast panned to him for both of Moody's misses with Shanahan, depicting frustration.

The first miss in the final two minutes of the first half was the most annoying one. The momentum shifted for the Seahawks, and it made the game increasingly difficult the rest of the way.

Every time Moody goes out there, it puts every 49ers fan, player, and coach on edge. Chip shot field goal attempts most kickers nail aren't guaranteed with him.

It would be one thing if Moody were struggling with over 50-yard field goal attempts. But he's missing the layup attempts, and that's inexcusable.

San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) makes.
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) makes a kick during the first half against Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

If Moody doesn't find a hot streak soon (unlikely), then don't be surprised if an altercation occurs with him and another player again on the sideline.

Deebo Samuel did that with him last year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel didn't do that to be selfish. He had to have been representing most of the players who work hard to come away with points.

All Moody does is place more pressure on everyone else. He's allowed to play errantly, while everyone else is expected to play at a high level.

This is the unfortunate reality if Moody doesn't find a hot streak. Since Shanahan won't cut him because he doesn't want to admit defeat yet, it's going to set up disaster later on in the season.

The 49ers better hope their offense picks it up and improves from this game. If they rely on Moody too much this season, it's not going to end well for them.

