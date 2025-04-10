All 49ers

49ers Advised to Draft This Defensive Tackle on Day 2

On Day 2 of the NFL draft, the 49ers have been advised by Pro Football Focus to target this defensive tackle.

Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (90) celebrates a stop against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
It's no secret that the 49ers need a ton of help on their defensive line.

At least a few draft picks will be spent on players at the position. There will most likely be one taken on Day 2 of the draft. However, it has to be the right fit for the 49ers since they run a wide-nine scheme.

Pro Football Focus has advised the 49ers to target South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders. Here is their explanation of why the 49ers should draft Sanders on Day 2 of the draft.

"The 49ers need a disruptive presence on the interior, so targeting a disruptive 3-technique like Sanders makes too much sense. His wicked first step and lateral quickness — due to his basketball background — allowed him to penetrate at a high level, contributing to his 90.3 PFF pass-rush grade versus true pass sets last season."

Sanders sounds like a solid pick for the 49ers. What they need is defensive linemen who can be impactful as a pass rusher.

However, what makes Sanders a great fit is his first step and lateral quickness. The 49ers heavily value a defensive lineman's get-off time from the moment the ball is snapped.

And the fact that Sanders has exceptional lateral quickness means he can fit in the wide-nine. However, it doesn't sound like he provides much help against the run.

If he is fast and efficient as a pass rusher, it can mean he can be bullied against the run or get erased if an offensive line aggressively meets him.

Whoever the 49ers take on Day 2 needs to be impactful. Maybe Sanders is that guy even if his run defense isn't noteworthy.

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

