49ers Advised to Draft This Defensive Tackle on Day 2
It's no secret that the 49ers need a ton of help on their defensive line.
At least a few draft picks will be spent on players at the position. There will most likely be one taken on Day 2 of the draft. However, it has to be the right fit for the 49ers since they run a wide-nine scheme.
Pro Football Focus has advised the 49ers to target South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders. Here is their explanation of why the 49ers should draft Sanders on Day 2 of the draft.
"The 49ers need a disruptive presence on the interior, so targeting a disruptive 3-technique like Sanders makes too much sense. His wicked first step and lateral quickness — due to his basketball background — allowed him to penetrate at a high level, contributing to his 90.3 PFF pass-rush grade versus true pass sets last season."
Sanders sounds like a solid pick for the 49ers. What they need is defensive linemen who can be impactful as a pass rusher.
However, what makes Sanders a great fit is his first step and lateral quickness. The 49ers heavily value a defensive lineman's get-off time from the moment the ball is snapped.
And the fact that Sanders has exceptional lateral quickness means he can fit in the wide-nine. However, it doesn't sound like he provides much help against the run.
If he is fast and efficient as a pass rusher, it can mean he can be bullied against the run or get erased if an offensive line aggressively meets him.
Whoever the 49ers take on Day 2 needs to be impactful. Maybe Sanders is that guy even if his run defense isn't noteworthy.