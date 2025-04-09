All 49ers

49ers Advised to Draft Trent Williams' Heir on Day 3

If the 49ers forgo drafting an offensive tackle on the first two days of the NFL draft, they can target this player on Day 3 to be Trent Williams' heir.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; William & Mary offensive lineman Grant Charles (OL16) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
There are plenty of avenues for the 49ers to take when they make their pick at No. 11 in the draft.

One of those avenues is taking an offensive tackle to be the heir apparent to Trent Williams. If there is anything the 49ers learned from 2024, it is that Williams isn't long for the game.

His body is also breaking down as he proves he's an unreliable player. His health will always be a concern for the remainder of his career. For all we know, 2025 could be Williams' last season.

However, drafting his heir with the 11th pick might be too rich for the 49ers. They can forgo taking an offensive tackle on Days 1 and 2 of the draft and look to take one on Day 3.

Pro Football Focus advises the 49ers to draft Williams' heir on Day 3 with William & Mary's offensive tackle Charles Grant as the player to target.

"With Trent Williams' career winding down, the 49ers will be in the market to add a developmental option who can sit behind the perennial All-Pro and learn. Grant is a late bloomer but showcases raw potential with great feet, helping him capture a 93.0 PFF run-blocking grade on zone runs."

This year's draft isn't stocked with offensive tackles. A lot of prospects are projects like Grant. Being an excellent run blocker in a zone scheme makes him a sufficient fit.

So, all the 49ers would need from him is to develop into a strong pass protector. It's all about whether they believe he has the potential and if offensive line coach Chris Foerster can help him tap into it.

It doesn't necessarily have to be Grant either. The idea of finding the heir to Williams on Day 3 is sound. They need to start somewhere and that might be their first step to take.

