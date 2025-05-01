All 49ers

The 49ers' Biggest Remaining Roster Holes Following the NFL Draft

The 49ers might have to spend multiple picks on offensive linemen next year.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) blocks New York Jets defensive end Takkarist McKinley (93) in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
With 11 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the 49ers tried their best to fill all their roster holes after losing nine starters during free agency.

But despite their best efforts to address everything, the 49ers still have holes on their offensive line at defensive tackle according to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano.

"The 49ers did their best to replace all the defensive starters they lost in free agency," writes Sports Illustrated. "Their first five draft picks were spent on defense, including No. 11 pick Mykel Williams, who will be Nick Bosa’s new running mate. But San Francisco might be asking a lot from second-round defensive tackle Alfred Collins. The team is lacking a star player in the middle of the defensive line. With the focus on defense, the 49ers neglected their holes on the offensive line, which could cost them during the season." 

SI is correct that Collins is not a star interior pass-rusher -- he's more of a run-stuffing specialist. In addition, the 49ers spent a fourth-round pick on Indiana defensive tackle C.J. West -- another run-stuffing specialist. On third downs, it's unclear if either player will be on the field.

The 49ers could move first-round pick Myke Williams from defensive end to defensive tackle on passing downs and let him use his quickness and athleticism to beat guards one-on-one. At this stage of his career, he might match up better against guards than tackles.

So the defensive line shouldn't be a big issue. The offensive line is another story.

It's objectively worse than it was last season when it wasn't good. Left guard Aaron Banks signed with the Packers for $19 million per season and the 49ers signed Ben Bartch for $1.1 million to replace him.

In addition, Trent Williams will turn 37 in July.

The 49ers might have to spend multiple picks on offensive linemen next year.

