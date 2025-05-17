All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy will Face Scrutiny due to Contract Extension

Brock Purdy's entire world just changed.

Grant Cohn

Oct 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws the ball during warm ups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
On Friday, he signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension that will set up his family for generations. At the same time, it will expose him to a level of scrutiny he never has faced.

Until now, the bar was extremely low for Purdy. He was Mr. Irrelevant. He was playing for the NFL's equivalent of minimum wage. He was the biggest bargain in the sport. People fawned over him anytime he did anything good and downplayed his bad moments because he was playing essentially for free.

Those days are over.

Now, Purdy is the seventh-highest-paid player in the NFL in terms of annual average value. He won't be graded on a curve anymore. Instead, he'll have to live up to his contract. He'll have to be the seventh-best player in the league. And he currently isn't even the seventh-best player on the 49ers.

For a couple years, the 49ers had the best roster in the football primarily because they had such a cheap starter at the most expensive position -- quarterback. This allowed them to spend big practically everywhere else.

Now, the 49ers are built in the exact opposite way. They have one of the most expensive quarterbacks in the league so they have to skimp on the rest of the roster. That's why so many rookies will be expected to contribute this year. The 49ers can't afford to sign outside veterans who can start.

If the 49ers miss the playoffs next season, people will blame him. He's supposed to carry them now. Let's see if he can.

He couldn't last year.

