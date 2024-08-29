49ers CB Charvarius Ward on the Absence of Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams
SANTA CLARA -- Charvarius Ward was asked in the 49ers locker room about the absence of Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams. Here's what Ward said.
Q: I assume you guys would like to have Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams ready to go Week 1.
WARD: "Yeah."
Q: What is the feeling with them up in the air and you don't know if they're going to be here or not?
WARD: "The feeling is next man up. We definitely want to have those guys here. I know they feel like they're deserving of something more, but we just have to roll with the punches. And whoever's here, they just have to step up and ball out. It's going to be hard to replace those guys, but it's got to be a team effort."
Q: There was a similar situation last year with Nick Bosa's hold out. Does this one feel any different?
WARD: "It's been like that the past couple years with Deebo (Samuel) and Bosa. But we still came in and had great years -- NFC Championship Game, could have been the Super Bowl if Brock (Purdy) didn't get hurt and then the Super Bowl last year. I think John (Lynch) and Kyle (Shanahan) and the owners know what they're doing. Hopefully, they get it resolved soon and we can get this season pushing and have a great year."
Q: Do you feel any mood differences in the locker room now as compared to before?
WARD: "Since they're not here?"
Q: Yes.
WARD: "They bring a lot of energy, a lot of juice, a lot of talent. Everyone knows Trent is a captain, a Hall of Famer, the big dog of the team. Damn near everybody is scared of him. We miss him a little bit, but like I said, somebody has to step up to be a captain to replace what's missing with those guys not here."