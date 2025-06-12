49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Doesn't Think About Pacing Himself

All 49ers

Christian McCaffrey isn't built like a workhorse, but he has been used like one since college.

Grant Cohn

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs a play from scrimmage during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs a play from scrimmage during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
At Stanford, they gave 731 touches in 38 games -- almost 20 per game. And that was before players could get paid. Stanford used him with no conscience.

Now, as he enters his ninth season in the NFL, he's 29 and has had 2,013 touches on the Panthers and the 49ers counting the postseason. That's 2,744 touches since high school. Maybe it's time to lighten his workload.

"I don't think about that," McCaffrey said at minicamp this week. "My job is to put my body in the best position it can to go out there and be me. Everything else, there's a lot of noise. Sometimes, there's a lot of things going on. My job is just to go 100 percent every play and continue to get better. I just try to focus on that."

"Do you modify your mindset or training at all as you get older?" I asked.

"Definitely," McCaffrey admitted. "It's funny, I've had a lot of people tell me that as you get older, you have to do less. I think there's just a middle ground with that statement. For me, it's a constant evaluation of where your body's at and what you need. You put a lot of trust in other people -- trainers, treatment people, the guys in the facility. If you follow their plans and you like where it's going and you start to feel good, but you're just constantly evaluating where you're at and trusting the whole offseason process."

It sounds like McCaffrey knows only one way to play football -- all out, as hard as he can. He might have a tough time adjusting to life as a senior citizen in NFL terms.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

