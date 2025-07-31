49ers Cornerback to Miss at Least Two More Days with Concerning Injury
SANTA CLARA -- Deommodore Lenoir has had a rough offseason.
First, he got arrested in Los Angeles because he wouldn't hand over his friend's car keys to the police. Now, he has missed the 49ers' past two practices with an injury. On Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked to reveal the exact nature of Lenoir's injury.
"He's got some hip irritation," Shanahan said. "He'll be out these three blocks, these next three practices.”
Deommodore Lenoir has "hip irritation"
That doesn't sound good. Any injury involving the hip is concerning, and it didn't just flare up on him for the first time this week.
“It has been bothering him throughout," Shanahan said. "Finally started irritating him too much on the last three. So, we've shut him down for these three.”
Players who are injured usually work out on a side field during training camp if they're healthy enough to jog. For what it's worth, Lenoir was nowhere to be seen on Thursday. Perhaps he was getting treatment inside the facility.
Big issues at cornerback
Both of the 49ers' starting cornerbacks are now injured. The other starter, Renardo Green, pulled his hamstring this week, and the 49ers hope he'll return for the second preseason game against the Raiders.
While Lenoir and Green have been out, the 49ers' starting cornerbacks in camp have been Darrell Luter Jr. and Dallis Flowers. As a result, Brock Purdy completed all of his passing attempts on Thursday. The best cornerback on the field was rookie nickelback Upton Stout, who struggled as well.
The 49ers can't afford Lenoir or Green to miss any games this season, because cornerback might be the thinnest position group on the team. You have to wonder if they ultimately will regret letting Charvarius Ward leave in free agency despite having more than $45 million in salary cap space.