49ers DC Nick Sorensen Sizes Up Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray
SANTA CLARA -- For the most part, the 49ers have defended Kyler Murray well since he got drafted.
They've faced him six times and lost only twice. And they've held him to a quarterback rating of 86.5, which is pedestrian.
But now Kyler Murray has a new offensive coordinator -- Drew Petzing. Plus he has a new no. 1 wide receiver -- Marvin Harrison Jr. And through four games, his quarterback rating is 104.6. So he's improving as a passer.
And he's always been a good runner, particularly against the 49ers. He's currently averaging 6.7 yards per carry and 52.8 rushing yards per game against the 49ers in his career. They've never been able to contain him in the pocket.
On Thursday, 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen was asked about Murray. Here's what Sorensen said, courtesy of the 49ers' p.r. department.
Q: You’ve seen Arizona Cardinals QB Kyle Murray for a couple years. What have you noticed differently about him this year?
SORENSEN: “I started to see him progressing last year, just how he operates in the pocket and how he gets through his progressions. He's still dynamic as anything, as far as being able to move, get outside the pocket, create. But I think, you're seeing him grow like any quarterback. He has the arm strength, he always has. He’s had the mobility, he always has. But like seeing how he can work through his progression and make all those throws has improved.”
Q: By adding Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr., what has that done to their offense?
SORENSEN: “Really good route runner. He’s obviously polished. They've got really a lot of weapons along with obviously [Arizona Cardinals RB James] Connor in the run game and [Arizona Cardinals TE Trey] McBride. I think they should be getting him back. He's a really good young tight end. And then even [Arizona Cardinals WR Michael] Wilson on the other side. I just think they have a balance of weapons, starting at the quarterback spot, that makes them a tough team to go against. And they run the ball really well. They have an identity and that's what they want to do. You can see it with how many yards they get, how many carries they desire to get which seems like. Shoot, they did it to us last year, last time they played us.”
ME: How difficult is it to contain a quarterback like Kyler in the pocket and does rushing five sometimes help that effort?
SORENSEN: “Yeah, it can. Absolutely. I think a lot of guys do, do that. He's hard. He is. Those guys are hard to deal with because he does have the arm strength and he can escape like a freaking punt returner. He's got elite quickness and doesn't have to have his feet set to throw the ball. So you have to be disciplined and you have to just keep running. You just have to keep going, regardless of who's going. Even if you’ve got four, three, five, six, you have to keep going. Even in coverage too, really everybody, any of those guys that can extend plays. It's one of those track shoes type days.”
MY TAKE: Sorensen was a position coach for the Seahawks when Russell Wilson was in his prime, so he should understand what it takes to contain Murray inside the pocket and limit what makes him dangerous.
Let's see what Sorensen has planned.