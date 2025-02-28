All 49ers

49ers DE Drake Jackson's Surgically-Repaired Knee Isn't Healing

It sounds like the 49ers are beginning to give up on the idea that Jackson could return and become a high-level starter opposite Nick Bosa.

Grant Cohn

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Drake Jackson (95) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
INDIANAPOLIS -- Drake Jackson's career might be over.

Jackson missed half of 2023 and all of 2024 after tearing the patellar tendon in his knee. And according to 49ers general manager John Lynch, Jackson's knee still hasn't recovered.

"That's been a tough injury," Lynch said. "We found that out with Mike McGlinchey. Those quad tendon repairs -- you've got to really think long and hard before you have that because it doesn't just make it go away. I think if you ask McGlinchey, to this day he probably plays through some pain.

"Drake hasn't had setbacks, but he has had trouble coming back from it. It's not been the most encouraging thing. Hopefully, it takes a turn for the positive because we've seen Drake when he's healthy. He can be a real effective player for us. So we're crossing our fingers and putting in all the work as is Drake."

The 49ers took Jackson with their second-round pick in 2022. He was their top pick that year because they traded their first-rounder for Trey Lance. In 23 career games, Jackson has six sacks and zero starts.

It sounds like the 49ers are beginning to give up on the idea that Jackson could return and become a high-level starter opposite Nick Bosa. That's one reason they're likely to draft a defensive end in the first or second round of this year's draft.

If the 49ers take a defensive end in Round 1, look for them to pick Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. or Georgia's Mykel Williams.

Published
Grant Cohn
